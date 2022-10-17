Women’s basketball players, team recognized in preseason conference poll

The Western Athletic Conference released the preseason coaches and media polls Monday, recognizing three UTA women’s basketball players.
The Lady Mavericks placed second, behind Stephen F. Austin State University. Two coaches voted UTA as the best team in the WAC.
UTA won the Sun Belt Conference championship last season, while Stephen F. Austin took home the WAC crown. The Lady Mavericks and Ladyjacks will face off twice this season.
Forward Starr Jacobs was chosen as the WAC Media Preseason Player of the Year. The redshirt senior averaged a program-record 21.0 points per game last season, earning her Sun Belt Player of the Year honors.
Jacobs continued her excellent play in the conference tournament, scoring 28 points in three straight games to lead UTA to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 years.
The coaches’ poll recognized graduate guards Jireh Washington and Kayla White, naming both to the WAC Second Team.
Both White and Washington transferred to UTA in the offseason. White, in her last season at Southern Methodist University, averaged 13.2 points per game and was selected to the All-American Athletic Conference Third Team. Her scoring average was ninth-best in the conference.
In Washington’s last season at Arkansas State University, she averaged 14.3 points per game, seventh-best in the Sun Belt Conference.
White, Washington, Jacobs and the rest of the Lady Mavericks will start their season in three weeks when they host Texas Southern University on Nov. 7.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.