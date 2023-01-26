 Skip to main content
Women’s basketball loses 83-65 to California Baptist University at home

Freshman guard Alexsyah Goudeau, middle, gets in a defensive position during a game against California Baptist University on Jan. 26 at College Park Center. Goudeau scored two points and had one steal this game.

The women’s basketball team (9-12, 3-6) battled for 40 minutes Thursday, keeping the game close and giving fans hope that a comeback was coming.

It never arrived.

The Lady Mavericks trailed for the entirety of the game and were outscored 29-15 in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, UTA lost 83-65 to the California Baptist University at College Park Center, its second straight loss.

Head coach Shereka Wright changed the starting lineup for the game, inserting freshmen guards Nya Threatt and Taleyah Jones.

“I'm big on freshmen because I played as a freshman,” Wright said postgame. “I believe freshmen need valuable minutes to learn this game.”

Jones played well offensively in the first half, scoring 10 points and knocking down two 3-pointers. She finished the game with 16 points.

Wright praised Jones’ length defensively and said the freshman guard should be a candidate for the all-conference rookie team.

Junior center Kamaria Gipson prepares to pass the ball during a game against California Baptist University on Jan. 26 at College Park Center. Gipson had two blocks and one steal in this game.

California Baptist’s defense focused on redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs, limiting her offensive production. When the shots weren’t falling for the reigning Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week, Jacobs became a playmaker with a career-high six assists.

Wright praised Jacobs’ leadership and said the forward has grown this season as a playmaker because the defensive plan is often focused around her, throwing double and triple teams at the reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.

With the defense focused on Jacobs, fifth-year guard Kayla White took advantage, tying her season high of 21 points. It was her third game with 20+ points this season.

UTA has a tough stretch ahead as the season churns forward. Next Thursday, the team will face Southern Utah University, who’s currently 7-0 in WAC play.

Wright is excited to face a new team and said a fun part of joining a new conference is playing new teams and learning new systems.

Thursday’s game will be Kids Day and will start at 11:30 a.m. in College Park Center. 

