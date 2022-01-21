Women’s basketball clinches victory over Texas State University, retires former forward’s jersey number

On the night UTA’s all-time leading rebounder forward Rebekah VanDijk's jersey was retired, it was a rebound that helped the women’s basketball team achieve victory.
UTA women’s basketball (10-5), (4-2) defeated Texas State University 69-67 on Thursday night inside the College Park Center.
UTA also retired former player VanDijk’s, who was a member of the Lady Mavericks from 2014-2018, No. 44 jersey number. VanDijk is the all-time leader in rebounds, third in scoring and second in blocks in UTA history.
The game also marked the first of the season that senior guard De’Sha Benjamin did not start. Senior forward Shyia Smith started just her third game of the season in place of Benjamin.
The Lady Mavericks made one of their first nine attempts, including three misses from senior guard Katie Ferrell.
UTA trailed 15-11 after the first quarter, behind 25% shooting from the field and four turnovers.
The Lady Mavericks trailed at halftime 32-29. They forced 16 turnovers and 11 steals in the half.
“I thought we became aggressive, got into the passing lanes and forced some different things, which was a benefit for us,” head coach Shereka Wright said.
Benjamin leads the team in scoring with 10 points at half despite coming off the bench.
Ferrell made the Lady Mavericks’ first 3-pointer of the game in the third quarter after missing the previous two attempts. She scored her first seven points in the third quarter.
Ferrell and junior forward Starr Jacobs led the Lady Mavericks in scoring as they trailed 52-49 before the fourth quarter.
The Lady Mavericks were out-rebounded 30 to 21 by the Bobcats at the end of the third quarter.
UTA missed their first three shots to begin the fourth quarter as Texas State expanded their lead to nine, four minutes into the quarter.
The Lady Mavericks trimmed their deficit to three with 40 seconds to go. After Texas State made a layup, UTA responded with another Ferrell 3-pointer to cut the game to two points with 11.1 seconds to go.
“I never really had that confidence [to shoot], but especially in these last two, three games, I feel more confident when I shoot it,” Ferrell said.
Benjamin nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game with five seconds left. She would get fouled, head to the free-throw line, make both free throws and complete UTA’s 8-1 scoring run to secure the victory.
Benjamin said she excels at the free-throw line, so the final two shots felt like no pressure.
“She responded to the challenge tonight,” Wright said. “She was ready to go.”
Benjamin said Wright challenged her to step up and produce how Wright anticipated her to at UTA.
She finished with a career-high 21 points on 9-12 from the field. Jacobs added 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
“We know we didn't want to go into overtime, so we made a play,” Wright said.
Wright is hoping to improve on the beginning of the game, make more shots and convert at the free-throw line.
UTA will travel to play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Texas State in San Marcos, Texas.
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.