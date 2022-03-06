Women’s basketball advances to first conference championship game since 2009

PENSACOLA, Fla. — After the women’s basketball team went into halftime with a one-point lead, head coach Shereka Wright said she challenged her team to defend and have confidence to make open shots.
UTA outscored the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the second half 42-33, securing their first Sun Belt Conference championship game in program history.
The women’s basketball team (19-7, 11-4) defeated Louisiana 75-65 Sunday in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament at Pensacola Bay Center.
It is the first time they’ve made a conference championship game since 2009 as a Southland Conference member.
“I'm happy for these players, happy for my staff and just the support we have,” Wright said.
The Lady Mavericks made their first two shots of the game, getting out to a 5-2 lead.
Both teams scored at a high rate, with each making four of their first eight shots.
The offensive production continued as both teams shot over 50% in the first quarter. UTA took a 22-17 lead after the first. Five different players scored with junior forward Starr Jacobs leading the way with 11 points.
Jacobs continued to lead the offense, scoring 16 of the team’s first 29 points and making her first four free throws.
The Lady Mavericks went on a three-minute scoring drought in the second quarter, yet held on to a 31-30 lead with under two minutes left in the half.
UTA held on to a 33-32 lead into half, led by 20 points from Jacobs. The Mavericks made four of their 15 shots in the second quarter, with three from Jacobs.
It’s the 14th time this season and the third straight game she has scored 20 or more in a game.
Wright emphasized to her team, especially at halftime, to have confidence in their shots, and it will create opportunities to score closer to the basket.
The Lady Mavericks would extend their lead to six in the third quarter after a 3-point play from senior guard Camryn Hawkins and a jumper from senior guard Terryn Milton.
They would extend it to 11 with back-to-back 3-pointers from senior guard De’Sha Benjamin.
UTA took a 57-49 lead into the fourth quarter, with 28 from Jacobs. The Lady Mavericks made 55.6% of their shots in the third, with six different players scoring.
Milton would increase the lead to 12 with a made jumper with 3:17 left.
The Lady Mavericks fended off the Ragin’ Cajuns and clinched their bid to the championship game.
“You got to get contributions from everyone. Whether it's a made basket [or] a rebound to defend. I thought our team did that tonight,” Wright said.
Jacobs led the team with 28 points, 10 rebounds and a season-high three blocks.
Jacobs said she made a more concerted effort when making her shots, rather than hoping for contact and an opportunity to shoot free throws.
Louisiana head coach Garry Brodhead said Jacobs ran the floor well, and that his team was a step too slow for her.
Senior guard Claire Chastain made three of her four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, the third-straight game she has scored in double figures.
She said she was playing more confidently, and her teammates and coaches helped her boost it.
“I was ready to go,” Chastain said. “It’s tournament time. I am here to win.”
Momentum shifting third quarter
UTA outscored Louisiana 24-17 in the third quarter with 14 points in the paint.
The Lady Mavericks held the Ragin’ Cajuns to shoot 37% from the field in the quarter and made one of their four 3-point attempts.
Brodhead said the Lady Mavericks pulled away and that it was a team effort.
“They were the complete team today. No doubt in my mind,” he said.
Milton reaches milestone
With 7:22 left in the fourth quarter, Milton recorded the 400th assist of her career, the fourth UTA player to accomplish this feat in program history.
She finished the game with five assists, the 10th time she has recorded five or more in a game this season.
She is fourth all-time on the assists list and is seven away from surpassing third place, held by former Lady Mavericks Terra Wallace.
Senior guard Katie Ferrell’s impact
Ferrell finished with three points and made one of her five shots but impacted the game in other ways.
She finished with nine assists, tied for the most in a game this season, and seven rebounds, tied for fourth-most in a game this season.
Ferrell ranks second in assists all-time in program history, with 488 career assists.
Ferrell is the only player in UTA history to have over 500 points (512), over 500 rebounds (668), over 400 assists (474), over 200 steals (208) and over 75 blocks (79).
The Lady Mavericks will play their final game as Sun Belt Conference members at 1 p.m. Monday against Troy University in the Pensacola Bay Center.
