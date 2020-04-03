The WNBA announced it will postpone the start of its regular season indefinitely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league announced Friday.

Opening tipoff for the league was scheduled for May 15. The WNBA Draft 2020 will be held virtually April 17 and transmitted on ESPN.

The Dallas Wings, who play their home games at UTA’s College Park Center, were set to open their season with three road games before hosting their home opener on May 23 against the Minnesota Lynx.

@_julio_vega

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

