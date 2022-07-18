Wings unable to come back after fourth quarter collapse against Chicago Sky

With less than three minutes remaining and the Wings down seven, head coach Vickie Johnson made a questionable substitution, taking leading scorer guard Marina Mabrey out of the game.
Mabrey finished the game with 22 points but was subbed out for guard Veronica Burton, who scored two points and didn’t attempt a field goal all game.
“I thought that we needed to move the basketball a little bit more and I thought V [Veronica Burton] did that,” Johnson said following the 89-81 loss to the Chicago Sky. “Coach’s decision.”
Burton finished the game with two assists, while Mabrey had three, the most on the team.
Postgame, Mabrey offered an indifferent answer when asked about the substitution, stating “I can only control what I can control.”
Her 22 points tied a season-high, matching her output against the Minnesota Lynx on May 21.
The Wings had a 65-59 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Sky outscored Dallas 30-16 in the final 10 minutes to claim their league-best 19th victory.
Chicago won the Women’s National Basketball Association championship last season and showed their poise down the stretch Saturday, matching Dallas shot for shot to prevent any hope of a comeback.
“They [Chicago] were just attacking us. They had us on our heels,” Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale said when asked about the fourth quarter. “They controlled what they wanted to do and they got what they wanted. We gotta clean that up.”
As the Wings picked up the pieces from another close loss, their 10th by single-digits this season, Johnson stressed the importance of playing together as a team, as well as understanding the time and score in close games.
“You have to play together on both sides of the basketball,” Johnson said. “You have to trust each other defensively as well.”
Ogunbowale struggled Saturday, hitting just four of her 16 shots. She finished with 15 points.
“Shots just didn’t fall, unfortunately,” Ogunbowale said postgame. “Shots that I usually make but it is what it is.”
Johnson said the team will focus on protecting the paint after they gave up 52 paint points on Saturday.
Ogunbowale said the team will watch the film and try to correct the mistakes they made. Mabrey said they’ll be ready to play 10 times harder than they did Saturday.
Dallas is in the middle of a packed playoff race. Their 11-14 record puts them in sixth. However, there is only a game and a half between sixth and eleventh in the crowded league standings.
The top eight teams will make the playoffs, so the Wings need to start picking up victories or they could soon see themselves on the outside looking in.
The rematch with the Sky will be at 7 p.m. Friday.
