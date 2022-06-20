Wings sweep weekend-series against Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks

The Dallas Wings (8-8, 5-5) collected two wins over the weekend, moving into sixth place in the Women’s National Basketball Association.
Wings 93, Phoenix 88
With just over two minutes remaining and the Wings clinging to an 84-83 lead, guard Arike Ogunbowale dribbled the ball on the right side of the court as the shot clock went down.
As Ogunbowale pulled up from behind the 3-point line, she knew what she had to do.
“I knew it was a big shot,” she said postgame. “I knew I had to knock it down, so that's what I did.”
The shot gave her 24 points for the game and tied her career-high with six 3-pointers, and the victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Dallas.
“It's all about growth and just taking it one day at a time, and I think we're doing that,” Ogunbowale said.
Center Teaira McCowan had her most efficient offensive game as a Wings player, with season-highs in scoring at 18 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.
Head coach Vickie Johnson said she was proud of McCowan, not only for her scoring and rebounding, but also for her presence on the defensive end of the court.
McCowan, who came to the Wings via trade this past offseason, said she’s grateful for how welcoming her teammates have been.
“We built that trust piece, and they know that they can count on me on defense as well as on offense, and I can count on them as well,” she said.
Dallas’ win over Phoenix came on the night when the organization held a shoe drive for Mercury center Brittney Griner, who is currently being detained in Russia for allegedly carrying cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport.
The Wings will donate the shoes to Promise House in honor of Griner’s foundation.
Guard Marina Mabrey provided a spark early, knocking down three 3-pointers in the first quarter to give Dallas a 19-16 lead.
The Wings expanded their lead to as many as 17 in the second quarter, as Ogunbowale scored 13 of her 24 points in the period. They headed into halftime with a 53-39 lead.
“I'm proud of her, and she led the way from the beginning until the end,” Johnson said of Ogunbowale.
In the second half, Phoenix clawed back into the game. A two-pointer from center Tina Charles cut the Wings’ lead to six midway through the third quarter.
Mercury built momentum throughout as a layup from Charles gave them their first lead at 80-79 with five minutes remaining in the game. She finished with 27 points and nine rebounds.
“We dipped a little bit,” Johnson said. “But then we [were] able to finish it, make stops and make shots.”
The Wings outscored the Mercury 14-8 after that Charles layup to win the game by five.
Johnson stressed discipline postgame and said the team’s previous losses against Seattle and Las Vegas helped prepare it for close games.
“We can be really good. I think we show spurts of it at times, and I don't even think we put a whole game together where it's been a solid 40 minutes of good Dallas basketball,” Ogunbowale said. “So once we can tap into that, we're gonna be really, really hard to beat.”
Johnson was proud of the team’s selflessness and hoped it could spark momentum moving forward, she said.
“I think everybody came in and played well and put the team first,” she said. “Winning over everything.”
Wings 92, Sparks 82
With 4:22 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Wings holding a 20-point lead, Johnson pulled the starters.
As they left the court, the home crowd rose to their feet, giving the team a standing ovation.
“We put four quarters together this time,” Ogunbowale said following the win. “Everybody stepped up and played well. It was a good win against a pretty good team.”
Ogunbowale finished the game with 27 points, her fifth 20-point game in the last six outings.
Alongside her, Dallas had two other players score over 20 points in the win: Mabrey with 21 and guard Allisha Gray with 20.
“I thought that our stars played well. I thought Big T [Teaira McCowan] came in and did what she did,” Johnson said, adding that it was nice for the reserve players to get minutes and experience.
Mabrey said it was nice to gain momentum before heading back on the road, noting that perimeter defense and teamwork have propelled them to these victories.
The Wings’ offense connected early, going on an 11-0 scoring run to build an eight-point lead.
Dallas had a three-point lead, 25-22, after the first quarter. Gray led all scorers with eight points and dished out two assists in the first quarter.
She finished the game with 20 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, her first double-double of the season.
“It's pretty cool as a guard to get a double-double,” Gray said. “It just shows how well-rounded I am as a player.”
Ogunbowale scored 15 of her 27 points in the 2nd quarter, giving the Wings a 50-45 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Dallas blew the game open, outscoring the Sparks 20-7 in the first seven minutes of the second half to build an 18-point lead.
Mabrey said winning these last two games has helped build momentum moving forward, stressing the importance of having confidence in the ability to make the right play down the stretch.
The Wings’ next game will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the road against the Atlanta Dream.
