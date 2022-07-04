Wings’ struggles continue with losses to Los Angeles and Connecticut

On May 25, the Dallas Wings were 5-2, coming off a win on the road against the Connecticut Sun, who are currently the 3rd-best team in the league.
As they pick up the pieces from yet another draining loss, it’s July 4. The Wings are 9-12. They’ve lost eight of their last 11 matches and could fall as low as 10th in the standings when the league breaks for a week for the All-Star game Tuesday.
Dallas lost 97-89 to the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday. It was the Wings’ third straight loss. All three have come from teams below them in the standings, two of them at home.
Guard Marina Mabrey is confident her team can turn it around.
“I'm very positive about this team. This team is so talented, and we can say that all day every day,” Mabrey said. “I really still feel like we're gonna get it right.”
However, it’s clear there’s internal turmoil in the Wings locker room. Head coach Vickie Johnson’s rotations were called into question Friday night when forward Isabelle Harrison tweeted about the situation.
A fan tweeted at Harrison, asking, “Why Coach keep pulling @OMG_itsizzyb [Harrison’s Twitter handle] out?”
Harrison responded with, “when you find out, lemme know.”
Harrison played just eight minutes Friday, well below her season average of 22.1 minutes per game.
Center Teaira McCowan scored 12 points in the first quarter and was a huge factor in Dallas holding a 3-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
Yet, McCowan didn’t attempt a shot for the rest of the game.
Johnson said postgame this was due to the team settling for jump shots.
The Wings were outscored in the third quarter 25-17, turning a 3-point lead at halftime to a 5-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter.
During those tough moments, Johnson said she wants to continue to preach her message to do what they can do to win and hopefully it’ll sink in.
“It’s not that we don’t know [how to win], because we know. It’s just a matter of doing it,” she said.
Guard Arike Ogunbowale, who was named an All-Star last Tuesday, scored 23 points in the loss, making eight of 16 shots.
“We have to look to ourselves and our coaches, and we just all have to be on the same page,” Ogunbowale said.
Johnson acknowledged that where they are right now isn’t where they want to be as a team but noted they still hold their own destiny.
The loss moved Dallas’ record this week to 0-2 following a 92-64 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on June 28.
The Wings shot 28.8% in that game and had just two players score in double-figures.
Dallas will face the Connecticut Sun at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the College Park Center.
@isaacappelt
