Wings soar past Connecticut Sun to snap a three-game losing streak

On Tuesday, the Dallas Wings broke their three-game losing streak against the Connecticut Sun.
Their 82-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun improved their record to 10-12 on the year and sent them into the All-Star break with positive momentum.
“Let's enjoy our break,” head coach Vickie Johnson said. “We still have a lot of work to do but this is a good step towards something that we can build on.”
As the team enters the break, they are currently in eighth place, one game ahead of ninth place. The top eight teams will make the playoffs. Forward Satou Sabally said the team is excited for the break, but is also staying focused for their next game against the Seattle Storm.
“I think it's a great time to just reset your mind, watch some film, take care of your body and kind of just wind down before the second half of the season starts because now it's really important,” Sabally said.
Guard Arike Ogunbowale will participate in the All-Star game, which will be broadcast at noon Sunday on ABC. This will be her second consecutive All-Star appearance, after winning the All-Star Most Valuable Player award last season.
When asked if she’d be taking home the MVP again this year, Ogunbowale flashed a smile and said with a chuckle in her voice, “Who knows? We’ll see.”
Dallas started the game strong and held a 32-20 lead early in the second quarter. However, Connecticut rallied in the final minutes of the half to cut the lead to three, 41-38.
Ogunbowale said the team talked about its previous third quarter struggles before the second half started, calling it a “make or break” section of the game. The Wings outscored the Sun by six in the third quarter.
“We just wanted to come out strong and set the tone from the beginning of the second half,” Ogunbowale said.
The Wings outscored the Sun 42-34 in the paint, which has been a key part of Johnson’s strategy with the team.
“We want to put the ball in the post,” Johnson said. “We want to put it inside and let things happen and get the other team in foul trouble.”
Center Teaira McCowan scored 14 points on June 9, shooting entirely in the paint. Sabally applauded her effort postgame and said it helped space the offense and get other players involved.
McCowan was one of five Dallas players to score in double figures, the fourth time five Wings players have scored 10 or more points this season. The Wings have gone 3-1 in those games.
“She's awesome,” Sabally said of McCowan. “She's such a force and a pain and no one can guard her if she really is 100%.”
Ogunbowale finished with 20 points, her 13th 20-point game this season, tied for second-most in the Women’s National Basketball Association. Sabally added 14 points.
Dallas’s next game will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday against the Seattle Storm.
