Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale earns second-straight WNBA All-Star game selection

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, whose 19.3 points per game ranks third in the Women’s National Basketball Association, was named an All-Star for the second consecutive season.
The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game will be hosted noon July 10 in Chicago and will be aired on ABC.
The WNBA announced the reserves for the 2022 All-Star game Tuesday.
All-Star reserve players are voted on by WNBA coaches. They select three guards, five frontcourt players and four at either position.
In her first appearance in 2021, Ogunbowale won the All-Star Most Valuable Player award, scoring 26 points to lead her team to victory.
She was the only Wings player selected to the 2022 All-Star game.
Ogunbowale is having one of the best years of her career. Her average of 19.3 points per game is the second-highest of her career, while her 3.7 assists per game is the highest.
The Dallas Wings currently sit in sixth place with a 9-11 record, in contention to make the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
The WNBA will host an All-Star draft where captains will select their teams for the game, and will air on ESPN at 2 p.m. on July 2 to determine what team Ogunbowale will be on.
