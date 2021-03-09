Lady Movin’ Mavs to face rival University of Alabama in national championship finals

The Lady Movin' Mavs laugh with each other March 14, 2019, at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

 File photo by Duy Vu

The Lady Movin’ Mavs will finish their season against the University of Alabama in the 2021 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Championship in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

It will be played in a best of three format. If each team wins a game, they enter a decisive third game to determine the overall winner.

The Lady Movin’ Mavs are currently 0-3 on the season, with two of their losses coming against Alabama.

The two teams matched up on Jan. 21 and 22. Alabama got the better of UTA in both games, defeating the Lady Movin’ Mavs 68-47 in game one and 65-56 in game two.

UTA is led on offense by freshman Zoe Voris, who averages 18.3 points per game. Angelina Welfle is the team’s lone senior.

Alabama has won six titles, starting with the program’s first in 2009. The last three championships came in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Meanwhile, the Lady Movin’ Mavs are pursuing their third national championship. Their previous two championships were won in 2016 and 2018.

The Lady Movin’ Mavs will be back on the hardwood at 2:30 p.m. Friday when they start a best of three series against Alabama at Stran-Hardin Arena for Adapted Athletics.

@D_Tineo4

sports-editorshorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments