Lady Movin’ Mavs to face rival University of Alabama in national championship finals

The Lady Movin’ Mavs will finish their season against the University of Alabama in the 2021 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Championship in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
It will be played in a best of three format. If each team wins a game, they enter a decisive third game to determine the overall winner.
The Lady Movin’ Mavs are currently 0-3 on the season, with two of their losses coming against Alabama.
The two teams matched up on Jan. 21 and 22. Alabama got the better of UTA in both games, defeating the Lady Movin’ Mavs 68-47 in game one and 65-56 in game two.
UTA is led on offense by freshman Zoe Voris, who averages 18.3 points per game. Angelina Welfle is the team’s lone senior.
Alabama has won six titles, starting with the program’s first in 2009. The last three championships came in 2015, 2017 and 2019.
Meanwhile, the Lady Movin’ Mavs are pursuing their third national championship. Their previous two championships were won in 2016 and 2018.
The Lady Movin’ Mavs will be back on the hardwood at 2:30 p.m. Friday when they start a best of three series against Alabama at Stran-Hardin Arena for Adapted Athletics.
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.