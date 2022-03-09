For many people, it’s special for the 2022 National Wheelchair Basketball Association Intercollegiate National Championship to be held in Arlington. But for senior Clarence McCarthy-Grogan, an Australian native who has been with the Movin’ Mavs for six years, this is the first time his entire family will see him play at nationals.
“I’m really looking forward to my father and brother coming over,” McCarthy-Grogan said. “I’m looking forward to seeing them, and they’ve never seen me play at nationals before.”
Fans and athletes of the Movin’ Mavs and Lady Movin’ Mavs programs may be familiar with their home courts in the Maverick Activities Center or Physical Education Building.
However, the College Park Center will be the program’s home for the tournament from March 17 to 19. The venue will host the tournament for the first time since 2014.
The tournament structure will be double-elimination, consisting of 12 teams for the men’s division and six for women’s. If a team loses during the first or second round, they will move to a loser’s bracket, where they compete for third place. The two undefeated teams of the tournament will play for the national title.
The Movin’ Mavs look to capture their 10th trophy in this tournament after overcoming long-time foe University of Alabama last year.
On the other hand, the Lady Movin’ Mavs will fight for their third national championship after coming up short against Alabama in the 2021 final.
Doug Garner, Movin’ Mavs head coach, said the tournament coming to the College Park Center allows him and his team to show the students what they’re capable of achieving.
Garner, who became the head coach in 2008, said he understands the challenge of hosting the championships at UTA. They have to put on a good show for all the teams in the division.
“One reason that we want to play at College Park Center but also just host the national tournament is so other people at the university can be introduced to Movin’ Mavs,” he said.
Playing on campus brings exposure that may propel the wheelchair basketball program to center stage, sophomore Zoe Voris said.
“I hope we bring a lot of awareness to the fact that we’re here. We’re a wheelchair basketball team at UTA,” Voris said. “I don’t feel that a lot of people know about [us]. Or if they do, it’s very minimal information.”
The College Park Center is home to the men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball teams and the Dallas Wings, a Women’s National Basketball Association team, according to the College Park Center’s website. The venue, which is 218,000 square feet, holds 7,000 seats for traditional athletics court events.
McCarthy-Grogan said he and the other players are excited to play in front of a home crowd for the tournament. He left the U.S. during the pandemic and returned after 18 months to play this season, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“Not every player has that luxury, or the opportunity to be able to play at nationals on their home floor, let alone in their senior year,” he said. “With this being my senior year, it’s even more exciting.”
Voris said this is her first time playing nationals at a college level, and it will be amazing to play in front of supportive fans.
“Being able to play in areas as big as the CPC — that’s amazing. That’s such a dream of mine,” she said. “[Being] in front of people that support us, like friends and family, [is] going to be super cool.”
The tournament will be free for all attendees. Fans may park at Park South Garage, Park North Garage and Park Central Garage.
The venue provides various food options such as popcorn, pizza and more.
The College Park Center has a strict clear bag policy to ensure the safety of fans, so backpacks, purses and briefcases are among some that are prohibited, according to the venue’s website.
Jeff Davis, special event facilities executive director, said the design elements of the College Park Center provide a great experience for fans who attend the tournament.
“Fans can look forward to being close to the action with seating that comes all the way down to court level and being really immersed in the game environment itself,” Davis said.
Davis said he feels happy to host and support the athletes at UTA.
“With this being a national tournament, the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, it’s really fitting to bring that event into the College Park Center,” he said. “That’s really what this center was built and designed for: to have or showcase really high-profile events on campus.”
@N_Utsey1 @TheJakeWilis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.