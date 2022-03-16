Wheelchair basketball teams to compete in National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

The men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams will compete in the National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament at the College Park Center starting Thursday.
It is the first time UTA has hosted the championships at the College Park Center since 2014. The men’s bracket is a 12-team field, while the women’s is a six-team tournament.
The top four teams in the men’s bracket get a first-round bye, meaning they advance without playing a team, while the top two teams in the women’s get a bye.
Sophomore Vincent Dallaire believes playing in the College Park Center is a unique opportunity.
“I think it's just good to take advantage of that home-court advantage,” Dallaire said.
The men’s team enters the tournament as the No.1 seed and a 10-2 record this season. Their twin losses are by a combined 15 points against Auburn University and the University of Alabama.
The men’s team, who haven’t played since Feb. 12, look to capture their tenth overall championship.
The Movin’ Mavs will start their championship run against either the City University of New York or the University of Missouri.
UTA won their lone matchup against Missouri in the regular season, 73-63.
As for City University, it would be their first time facing UTA, as this is the school’s first year in the league.
Meanwhile, the women’s team will enter as the No.3 seed.
The women’s team looks to capture their third overall championship and their first since 2018.
Junior Elodie Tessier said she understands the opportunity that comes with playing in the College Park Center.
“It's a great opportunity for us to be playing on a bigger floor,” she said.
The last time they were in the championships, they lost to the University of Alabama in a best of three series.
Tessier said she knows there’s a possibility of being distracted when playing in front of a home crowd.
“There's many factors that can distract you, but I think once you step on that floor, it's business time,” she said.
They will open up the tournament against the City University of New York, the first time they will compete at Nationals. If they defeat them, UTA would face No. 2 seed University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the semifinals.
The championships will be held from March 17 to 19.
