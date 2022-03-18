Wheelchair basketball teams build momentum for National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament semifinals

The Lady Movin’ Mavs cheer on their teammates during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament quarterfinals against the City University of New York on March 17 at the College Park Center. The Lady Movin’ Mavs did not trail during the game.

The men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams will continue their quests for the National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament championships Friday at College Park Center.

Both teams are coming off wins of over 25 points in their first games of the tournament. 

The Lady Movin’ Mavs had a massive 75-9 win over City University of New York on Thursday. UTA limited its opponent to only scoring six points in the first half.

UTA had three players score in double-figures, led by freshman Grace Wembolua’s 12 points.

“We're looking forward to playing every single team that's out here,'' Wembolua said. “We are really trying to show off everything that we learned this year and bring back the ring to UTA.”

The team also dominated on defense, as they held City University of New York to just one point in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Movin’ Mavs will continue their quest for a third national championship tomorrow at 2 p.m. as they face the University of Illinois in the semifinal.

The men’s team also advances to the semifinal after coming off its second victory against the University of Missouri this season.

The game started back and forth, with the Tigers leading 12-8 with 12:20 remaining in the first half. However, the Movin’ Mavs pulled away to eventually win 64-38.

Doug Garner, Movin’ Mavs head coach, acknowledged what it meant to play in the College Park Center.

“I think for the guys it means everything,” Garner said.  

The Movin’ Mavs cheer on their teammates during the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament quarterfinals against the University of Missouri on March 17 at the College Park Center. The team's first lead of the game came with only seven minutes left in the first half.

The Movin' Mavs will face the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday at the main court in College Park Center.

The teams were meant to play against each other at a tournament in Arizona but were unable to, senior Clarence McCarthy-Grogan said.

“We're gonna have to watch some film tonight to see how they look today, but also just to get a bit of an idea of how they're looking throughout the season,” McCarthy-Grogan said. “As long as we play our basketball, I think we'll be fine.”

Garner said he expects the team to continue playing their own game style in the semifinal.

“High intensity, a lot of pressure, a lot of speed. We're trained to play a fast-paced basketball game, so that's what we're hoping we can get tomorrow,” Garner said.

