What you missed from UTA’s sports scene during the break

While students moved home for the holidays and classes transitioned fully online, sports at UTA kept going.
Here’s a rundown of what you might have missed since then.
Volleyball (11-7, 10-6)
The third-seeded UTA volleyball team was knocked out two matches into the Sun Belt Championship. Their season fell at the hands of Troy University 3-1.
Shortly after their postseason run, four Mavericks earned conference honors.
Sophomore libero Alli Wells was named Defensive Player of the Year and earned first team all-conference honors. Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend and freshmen outside hitters Briana Brown and Brianna Ford earned second team all-conference honors.
Women’s Basketball (5-3, 3-1)
Shereka Wright made her debut as head coach of the Lady Mavericks on Nov. 25.
The women’s basketball team defeated Texas A&M University-Commerce 74-45 at College Park Center, giving Wright her first home win. UTA later finished non-conference with a 2-2 record.
On Jan. 1, the Lady Mavericks began conference play with a 57-56 loss against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The team bounced back the following night to defeat Little Rock 59-54, jumpstarting a three-game winning streak.
The women’s basketball team currently sits at second place in the Sun Belt Conference west division.
Men’s Basketball (7-7, 3-3)
The men’s basketball team opened its season against Oklahoma State University. UTA fell 75-68 against the Cowboys and point guard Cade Cunningham, who is currently projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.
Within this loss, Shahada Wells, a transfer from Tyler Junior College, emerged as a key player. Wells led the team with 21 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Off to an 0-2 start, the Mavericks earned their first win of the season against Northwestern State University 80-71.
UTA later lost consecutive road games against the University of Arkansas and the University of Tulsa. Things got better once UTA returned home.
The Mavericks won three straight games to close out their non-conference schedule.
During those final three matches, UTA recorded two of the largest-scoring games in program history. The Mavericks defeated Dallas Christian College 109-48 and Howard Payne University 117-53 before heading into conference play.
UTA’s winning streak met a quick end after being swept by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in its conference-opening weekend.
Having struggled on the road for most of the season, the Mavericks picked up two wins at the University of Louisiana Monroe before returning home to face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
UTA had the opportunity to sweep the Ragin’ Cajuns after taking game one 91-86, but were unable to as the Maverick offense struggled in game two resulting in a 68-51 loss.
The men’s basketball team currently sits at fifth place in the Sun Belt Conference west division.
Track and Field
The track and field team opened its season competing in the Ted Nelson Invitational and took home three individual titles.
This was the first time the team competed since the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Feb. 24.
On the women’s side, senior runner Madeleine Rowe placed first in the individual mile with a time of 5:02.38, while on the men’s side senior jumper Bryson DeBerry won the high jump competition and senior runner Cole Klashinsky picked up a win in the 3000 meter run with a time of 8:24.89.
The Mavericks track and field team will be on the road as they head to Lubbock, Texas to compete in the Red Raider Invitational on Saturday.
