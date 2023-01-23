Western Athletic Conference seeding system shakes up conference tournament qualifications

The Western Athletic Conference is changing how it runs its conference tournaments for this year’s men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Las Vegas. Specifically, how it seeds teams.
Normally, the team with the most wins in conference play earns the first seed, the team with the second-most wins earns the second seed, and so on. However, the WAC is implementing a new seeding system that rewards wins over stronger opponents this year.
The resume seeding system — created by Ken Pomeroy of kenpom.com, WAC commissioner Brian Thornton and basketball associate commissioner Drew Speraw — was approved and implemented July 15, 2022.
This system uses “WAC points” and teams earn points in victories. Speraw said the system weighs wins and losses based on strength of the opponent and if the game was at home, on the road or at a neutral site.
The system’s rankings also use the NCAA Evaluation Tool, also known as NET, to evaluate how strong a win is. The NCAA committee that ranks teams for March Madness uses NET rankings when evaluating a team’s seed.
“There's a vast majority of statistics that show the higher your seed is in the NCAA Tournament, the higher probability you have of winning a game and advancing to the NCAA Tournament,” Speraw said. Last year, New Mexico State University won the WAC Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament as a 12th seed, where they defeated fifth seed University of Connecticut.
For example, the Mavericks are currently ranked 294 in the NET rankings, and defeated the University of San Francisco, ranked 112, on Dec. 19. That victory earned the Mavericks .7 WAC points, the most they’ve earned in a win all season. By comparison, their win over the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, ranked 284, netted them .16 WAC points.
With this change, The Shorthorn is changing how it identifies teams in its recaps. When an article states where a team ranks in the conference, that ranking will be taken from the new resume seeding system, not the traditional wins and losses system, also known as the regular conference standings.
The resume seeding system will determine the seeding at the conference tournament. However, it will not determine which teams will compete in the tournament, Speraw said. Instead, the regular conference rankings will determine the top 12 teams.
From there, those teams will be reseeded based on the amount of WAC points they accumulated throughout the season.
“If you look at the WAC seeding system standings, you would notice that UT Arlington is 13, but because they have two wins in the league and New Mexico State has zero, New Mexico State is actually the team that would currently not be advancing to the WAC Championship, because they are the last placed team in the standings,” he said.
As the regular conference standings sit today, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams would compete in the conference tournament. Both teams sit in the top 12, with the men’s at 11th and women’s ninth.
If both teams advance to the conference tournament, the men’s team would be the 12th seed and the women’s team would be the sixth seed, based on the resume seeding system.
The WAC men’s basketball tournament will take place March 7 through 11 while the women’s basketball tournament will be from March 6 through 11. First round games for both tournaments will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena, while quarterfinal, semi-final and championship matches will be played at Orleans Arena.
