Western Athletic Conference recognizes players for regular season excellence

Redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs, fifth-year guard Kayla White and freshman guard Chendall Weaver received season honors from the Western Athletic Conference on Sunday.
Jacobs was named WAC Player of the Year for the 2022-2023 season, making program history as the first two-time conference Player of the Year after receiving the honor last season. Jacobs was also voted to the All-WAC First Team. She joins Terra Wallace and Cierra Johnson as one of three Lady Mavericks to earn a conference’s top honor.
Jacobs is the first WAC women’s basketball player to receive this honor when a team is seeded below No. 4 in the conference tournament. She’s also the second player since 2001 to win it on a team seeded No. 3 or below.
Jacobs averaged 20.4 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.4 steals per game over 18 conference games. Jacobs was the only WAC player this year to produce a conference-best 10 double-doubles, which was four more than any other player. She’s the only athlete in the nation to average 17 points, eight rebounds, three steals and 2.5 assists per game.
White finished as WAC’s fifth-leading scorer averaging 14.9 per game, earning her a spot on the Second Team All-WAC. White tallied 23 games in double-figures this season, including five conference games with at least 20 points.
White was just 36 points shy of hitting the 1,500 point mark in her career, scoring a year-best of 396 this season.
Weaver was named the WAC 2023 Freshman of the Year, an honor he publicly announced his intention for during a preseason media day session last October.
The freshman averaged 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists per game and a team-high 29.2 minutes per game. Weaver is the first UTA player to win the honor since Roge’r Guignard claimed the Southland Conference’s award in 2007. Weaver was one of two UTA players with multiple 20-point games, with the other being junior guard Kyron Gibson.
Weaver, who led all WAC freshmen with 295 points, outscored any other freshman in the conference by 100 points except his teammate, freshman forward Brandon Walker, who scored 172. Weaver also tied Walker with 138 rebounds, grabbed 28 steals and knocked down 96 field goals during his freshman campaign.
Throughout the season, Weaver earned WAC Freshman of the Week four times. In February, Weaver scored in double figures in six straight games, helping the Mavericks gain dominant victories over Sam Houston State University, the highest-ranked NET team in the WAC.
