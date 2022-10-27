Western Athletic Conference moves headquarters to Arlington

After months of speculation, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and WAC commissioner Brian Thornton announced the Western Athletic Conference is moving its headquarters from Englewood, Colorado, to Arlington, Texas, during a video press conference Thursday.
“This is obviously a really good moment for our league to be partnering with the city of Arlington,” Thornton said. “This has been a long time coming but we're excited to make this work.”
On Aug. 23, Arlington City Council passed a Chapter 380 Grant Agreement, allocating $300,000 for the relocation process, $100,000 annually for their first four years and additional grants for each conference championship that is hosted in Arlington for the agreement’s ten year term.
The resolution requires the headquarters to add a minimum of five jobs within the first year and ten jobs within the first two years, holding a minimum salary of $70,000.
The marketability of the move will help the Arlington economy moving forward, Ross said.
“What the WAC does is it gives us bragging rights and it helps us sell the city in other ways for other businesses that will bring more and more jobs there,” he said.
Thornton said there will be conference championships in Arlington with this move, but added that other member institutions will have a chance to host as well.
“That is something that we view is extremely important from a membership standpoint is to spread that wealth a little bit,” he said. “[To] allow championship opportunities to take place at a variety of our institutions.”
When the conference started talking about expansion last year, the Metroplex quickly rose to the top of the list because of the athletics opportunities in the area and proximity to the DFW International Airport, Thornton said. From there, Arlington became a candidate due to their commitment to have the WAC as a part of the city’s portfolio.
“It's always nice to have a flagship program or a program that's local that you can work with on different things,” Thornton said. “We actually utilized UTA as part of our basketball media day last week, which was extremely helpful.”
Ross credited Jim Baker and Jon Fagg, the former and current UTA Athletics directors respectively, for starting this process and getting the university involved.
“[I’m] thrilled with the WAC coming to Arlington,” Fagg said. “In my past, I've worked both close to and far away from the conference office. And I think being close to the conference offices is just great for overall camaraderie, a sense of belonging and ability, hopefully, to be a valued member at the conference.”
Fagg said he’s looking forward to UTA building connections with the conference. He hopes it will drive competitiveness among the sports teams and help contend for championships.
“I think there should be a good sense of belonging in the WAC,” he said. “I think we fit well. I think we should be one of the best, if not the best, school in the WAC — the most competitive. We should compete for conference championships across the board.”
Thornton said the WAC’s goal is to be a premier mid-major conference and believes the partnership with Arlington will help them achieve that.
“We think that it’s the right place for us to be and this is the right time and Arlington happens to be the right place to continue to allow the WAC to grow,” he said.
Opinion editor Hannah Ezell contributed to this article.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.