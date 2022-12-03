Weekend away game ends in a loss for UTA men’s basketball

The men’s basketball team (4-5) lost to Louisiana State University on Friday, 63-59.
Coming into the game, the Mavericks were 1-16 against opponents in the Southeastern Conference. UTA had a two-point lead with a little over four minutes remaining, but couldn’t pull off the victory.
Redshirt junior guard Marion Humphrey led the Mavericks with 15 points.
Despite the loss, the Mavericks continued to show their offensive rebounding prowess as they grabbed three more offensive rebounds than the Tigers.
The team’s effort showed in the second half as they held the Tigers to 44% shooting while also outrebounding Louisiana State 21-13.
"I'm extremely proud of our effort tonight, but credit goes to LSU for pulling one out,” head coach Greg Young said in a game recap. “I knew we would have to play really, really hard – and we did – in a tough environment.”
The Mavericks will return home at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they face the University of North Texas.
@N_Utsey1
