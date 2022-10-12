“We have something for everyone": how to get involved in intramural sports

For students looking to make new friends, stay active or play their favorite games, the Campus Recreation Department has various activities and opportunities to choose from.
The department offers intramural sports, where students can compete in sports leagues, tournaments and competitions. UTA has team and individual sports and activities. While volleyball, soccer, badminton and flag football have already started, students can still register for 3v3 basketball and kickball for the fall semester.
“We have something for everyone,” Josh Hale, Sports Program assistant director, said. From single-day tournaments to sports leagues filled with teams, there are many opportunities to meet people with similar interests.
The registration deadline for kickball and 3v3 basketball is Oct. 20. Students can register by logging on to Fusion Play with their NetID and password, according to the intramural website. Players must purchase a $10 intramural player pass per semester to participate.
Hale said this $10 fee allows students to participate in as many sports as they want.
“It definitely helps encourage students to get involved and play multiple sports that they traditionally may not play because they had to pay [$]25 each team,” Hale said. “Now it’s like ‘okay, I've already paid this. I may as well play outdoor soccer, 3v3 basketball, just about everything.’”
Ty Davis, intramural sports program assistant, said students can either build a team with friends, or they can be free agents – individuals without a team. Free agents are advised to attend early games in the season to see which teams can take them on.
Students can play intramural sports whether they’ve played their entire life or never played before, Davis said.
“We accept players of all skill levels. Intramurals is a great place to learn the sport as well as continue to play it,” he said. “We're more so here to create a fun environment where people can play and learn those sports.”
Campus Recreation will host a Halloween Casino Night on Oct. 20. Hale said this will be a “drop-in” event, where students can stay as long as they choose.
A two-day dodgeball tournament will be held Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Davis said the department decided to make the tournament two days because it anticipates more sign-ups and wants to make sure everybody who wants to participate gets a chance to.
Alongside team sports, individual options are available. Campus Recreation will host an UNO night at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Maverick Activities Center upstairs lounge, and students can participate for free.
Sports Program coordinator Nathan Ha said UNO can be competitive, and students should come ready to play.
“We do these things because we want students to just enjoy their life in college outside of just studies and books and assignments,” Ha said. “We want them to get the entire holistic student experience.”
In the spring, UTA plans to offer esports as an intramural option as well. Ha said the department is trying to attract a more diverse student population.
Hale said intramural sports can be as competitive as students want them to be. Team sports play one game per week on average, so the time commitment is minimal.
“It's really easy to pick up a sport in intramural because, at the end of the day, everyone's goal is just to have fun,” Ha said.
