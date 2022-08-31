WAC announces conference schedules for men’s, women’s basketball teams

The Western Athletic Conference released men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules Wednesday.
UTA’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will each play 18 conference games, nine at home and nine on the road.
Men’s basketball
The Mavericks will open WAC play on Dec. 29, traveling to Stephenville, Texas, to take on Tarleton State University.
UTA’s first home conference game will be Dec. 31, as part of a two-game slate on New Year’s Eve. The game against Stephen F. Austin State University will be at 1 p.m.
New Mexico State University, the defending WAC men’s basketball champions, will host the Mavericks on Jan. 14 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
After a non-conference meeting last season went to overtime, UTA will play on the road against Abilene Christian University on Jan. 21 for the rematch.
The Mavericks will conclude their WAC schedule Mar. 3 in Seattle, Washington, where they’ll play Seattle University.
As of publication, the Mavericks have not completed their non-conference schedule. They currently have 13 non-conference games scheduled.
Women’s basketball
The Lady Mavericks will begin WAC play Dec. 29, when they travel to Riverside, California, to play California Baptist University.
UTA’s first home conference game will be Dec. 31. The game against Tarleton will be part of a two-game slate on New Year’s Eve at College Park Center. The Lady Mavericks’ game will start at 4 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin, the defending WAC women’s basketball champions, will play UTA twice this season.
The Lady Mavericks will play the Ladyjacks in Nacogdoches, Texas, on Jan. 21. Stephen F. Austin will travel to UTA for the final game of the regular season Mar. 2.
UTA will play five conference games outside the state in California, Washington, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.
Combined with the non-conference schedule, UTA will play 30 regular season games before the WAC tournament in Las Vegas in March.
