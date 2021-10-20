UTA volleyball strives to improve as conference play continues

The volleyball team has a 5-12 record overall and is 3-5 in conference play. As the team moves forward into the season, they are hoping for more victories in the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
Volleyball head coach J.T. Wenger has faith in the team to collect wins and gain momentum going into the conference tournament from Nov. 18 to 21. After a systemic change last year, all 12 teams are eligible to play in the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
“We’ve grown a lot from where we started in August,” Wenger said. “Every week we try and unearth some new information about ourselves to figure out how to maximize our output.”
The offense has seen significant improvement over the last couple of weeks, and the Mavericks have varied their offensive options to be more successful, he said. While they did not achieve a hitting percentage over 20% in the first six matches of the season, they managed to do so in seven of their last 11 matches.
Wenger said he has seen improvement from freshman outside hitter Briana Brown since the start of conference play. Brown has scored six or more kills in each conference game and has three double-digit kill performances.
Although the offense has improved, Wenger said the team still needs to score a couple more points per set. The Mavericks are capable of playing better volleyball, he said.
“Everybody needs to get a little bit better. We need to make sure we don’t give points away,” he said. “We need to make sure when we get an opportunity, we take advantage of it.”
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend is hoping to find more balance with her hitting.
Because the Mavericks didn’t have seniors last year, Townsend said she had to step into the role of being the veteran and felt frantic at times. But she has since matured, becoming calmer as a leader and helping the team maintain its composure.
She believes the underclassmen are paying attention in practice and are now able to pick up on her tendencies faster.
Townsend said she is excited to play a normal season against the Sun Belt East division teams, having only played the West division schools last year.
The lone Maverick award winner from the Sun Belt Conference so far this year has been sophomore libero Alli Wells. She has earned two Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week awards and ranks second in the conference in digs per set at 5.25.
Wells is cerebral throughout games, meticulous in her preparation and one of the stabilizing presences in the program, Wenger said.
Wells said she had to grow her confidence and leadership skills, being the leader of the defense as a libero.
“People will depend on you in times of hardship,” Wells said.
Wells said she has been impressed with freshman middle blocker Monica LaFleur this season, and her energy hypes the whole team up.
The Mavericks’ schedule was cut short last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and they did not play any teams from the Sun Belt East division. Many of the freshmen have not played road games against the East division teams, and Wells said it will be an exciting experience for them.
When traveling for road games, the team bonds over card games and meals, Wells said.
The team needs to keep growing to have the success they want, Wenger said. They have the physicality and talent to compete with anyone, but they need to get more confident in certain plays to get better in games, he said.
