UTA volleyball extends winning streak with two victories on the road

The volleyball team (11-4, 3-0) defeated Abilene Christian University and Tarleton State University on Thursday and Saturday.
The team has won the last nine games, tying the 1985 and 1987 teams for the ninth-longest winning streak in program history.
UTA 3, ACU 1
The Mavericks defeated Abilene Christian University 3-1 on Thursday. “This was another great team win over a very strong opponent on the road,” head volleyball coach J.T. Wenger said in a UTA game recap.
The Mavericks won the first set 25-23. Junior outside hitter Meredith Fisher clinched the set for UTA with a kill.
During the game-winning set, Abilene Christian University got off to a 4-0 lead before the Mavericks took control of the game.
Senior outside hitter Brooke Townsend led the way for UTA with 16 kills. The Mavericks had 58 kills as a team.
UTA 3, TSU 0
The team defeated Tarleton State University on Saturday 3-0.
The Mavericks won a close first set 28-26. There were 14 ties and four lead changes in the first set alone.
UTA won the following sets 25-16 and 25-19. During the second set, the Mavericks were up by as many as ten points.
Sophomore outside hitter Brianna Ford led the Mavericks with 14 kills with a .462 hitting percentage. The match marked her tenth with double-digit kills.
The team hopes to continue its success and stay undefeated in Western Athletic Conference play when it faces California Baptist University at 6 p.m. Thursday at College Park Center.
