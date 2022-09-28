Volleyball team wins first conference game in its return to the WAC

The volleyball team (9-4, 1-0) began conference play Saturday, defeating Grand Canyon University 3-2.
As the ball came down, sophomore outside hitter Briana Brown went down to a knee, dug the ball with one hand and jumped into position to spike a set from sophomore setter Mollie Blank, sealing a thrilling victory for the Mavericks.
“It’s really nice to see because that’s one of the plays that you don’t think you’ll be able to make until you actually give the effort to do it,” sophomore outside hitter Brianna Ford said. “I think that she was just really locked in.”
UTA has seven consecutive victories with this win, the program’s longest winning streak since it won eight in a row in 2014.
This game was the team’s first match in the Western Athletic Conference since the 2012 season. UTA spent one academic year in the conference before moving to the Sun Belt Conference, where they competed until June 2022.
UTA, led by Athletics director Jon Fagg, returned to the WAC July 1.
As the Mavericks prepared for conference play, head coach J.T. Wenger said it was fortunate to have a nice streak following UTA’s 3-2 victory over Lamar University on Sept. 17.
Set 1: UTA 25, GCU 21
Following the victory against Lamar, Alli Wells, junior defensive specialist and libero, said the team wanted to start conference matches strong.
“We, historically, are known for being a team that’ll come out and struggle in the first set,” Wells said. “So I think we’re really going to focus on coming out [of] the gates and starting off strong, point one of the match.”
UTA did just that against Grand Canyon. After the Lopes took an early 2-1 lead, the Mavericks scored four straight points and never trailed again, earning a four-point victory in the opening set.
Ford led all players with five kills in the first set.
Set 2: GCU 25, UTA 21
The Lopes responded in the second set. After the Mavericks took a 15-9 lead, looking to take a two-set advantage, Grand Canyon rallied off seven of the next nine points to trim UTA’s lead.
When the Mavericks scored the next two points, extending the lead to 19-16, the Lopes delivered the knockout blow with a 9-2 run, tying the match one set apiece.
Grand Canyon had seven more kills than UTA in the set and held the Mavericks to a .194 hitting percentage.
“In that second set, we really had the advantage, and we kind of gave that one away, which I think that kind of fueled us for the third set,” Wenger said.
Set 3: UTA 25, GCU 21
Coming into the third set, Wenger made a key substitution. He subbed in Simara Peyton, redshirt freshman middle blocker.
Peyton, who played in just three of UTA’s first 12 games, made her presence known. Her nine kills were the fourth-most on the team and the game’s momentum.
“She just came in and played lights-out. She was stellar. It was really amazing,” Ford said.
With Peyton in the game, the Mavericks stormed out to a 7-2 lead early in the set. Grand Canyon briefly took a 14-13 lead, but UTA scored four straight points to regain the lead.
At the end of the set, Peyton scored the team’s 24th and 25th points on kills, giving the Mavericks two sets to Grand Canyon’s one.
Set 4: GCU 25, UTA 14
However, Grand Canyon wasn’t prepared to go quietly. Their fourth-set domination forced a fifth and final set to 15.
Wenger said he’s watched the fourth set a couple of times. UTA kept it within striking distance, but Grand Canyon pulled away late in the set, and it was too much to come back from.
Set 5: UTA 16, GCU 14
In the decisive fifth set, neither team could gain significant momentum. There were 10 ties as both sides tried to will their team to victory.
Ford said the team focused on small goals throughout the set to keep their focus.
“We think of it as first to five, first to eight, first to 10 and then 15,” she said.
With the score tied 14-14, Brown’s back-to-back kills won UTA the set and the match.
Brown finished the match with seven kills, tied for third-most she’s had in a game all season.
Ford’s 13 kills and 13 digs gave her eight double-doubles for the season. She leads the team in points and kills, with 208 and 169, respectively.
The Mavericks’ 59 kills Saturday tied a season-high. They also had 59 kills in the Sept. 9 victory over the University of South Florida.
UTA’s record in five-set matches improved to 3-1 this season, which Wenger partially credits to the team roster’s flexibility.
“I think that one of our biggest things is to have fun and just come in ready to play,” Ford said. “It’s the little things that come together in the tight matches that make the difference.”
They’ll face Abilene Christian University at 6 p.m. Thursday then and then Tarleton State University at 1 p.m. Saturday.
