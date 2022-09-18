Volleyball team sweeps UTA Invitational, going 3-0 over the weekend

When the volleyball team returned from the Ellesyn Invitational in late August — its first tournament of the season — the Mavericks were winless, losing all three matches in Montana.
A month down the road, UTA has won eight of its last nine games as the team prepares to enter conference play.
“I feel like in the first couple of matches, it was kind of a little shaky. But we've gotten to the point where we're getting cohesive and playing as one unit,” said Alli Wells, junior defensive specialist and libero.
Three of those wins came at the UTA Invitational this weekend. The Mavericks won the two-day tournament, improving its home record to 5-1.
Sophomore outside hitter Brianna Ford was named UTA Invitational Most Valuable Player. This is Ford’s second tournament MVP this season along with the UTSA Invitational MVP.
Ford stepped up big for the Mavericks this weekend, amassing 37 kills in the three-game tournament, including 15 in the championship game against Lamar University.
Freshman outside hitter Jalie Tritt and senior outside hitter Brooke Townsend joined Ford on the UTA Invitational All-Tournament team.
UTA 3, New Orleans 0
UTA started the tournament strong, sweeping the University of New Orleans.
In the first set, the Mavericks scored six of the first eight points to grab an early four-point lead. The Privateers battled late, scoring four straight points to cut UTA’s lead to three, 19-16.
Tritt’s kill ended the run. UTA didn’t look back en route to a 25-18 first set win. The Mavericks had 17 kills in the set.
New Orleans jumped out to a 15-9 start and held the lead for most of the second set. After a Privateers kill made it 20-15 for New Orleans, UTA made a run to take a 24-21 lead. The Mavericks won the set, 25-22, shortly after.
UTA’s late run was buoyed by Ford’s three kills and four attack errors from New Orleans.
The Mavericks seized control of the third set on an early 9-2 run. Townsend and Ford each had two kills during the run.
New Orleans never cut the lead to fewer than seven after 13-4 as UTA won the set, 25-16, and secured the victory.
Ford and Townsend led the attack as they combined for 24 kills in the match. Freshman setter Sophie Skinner had 31 assists.
This marked the first sweep of the season for UTA, and Ford said it felt good.
UTA 3, Prairie View 1
In its second game of the day, UTA started slow. Prairie View A&M University took the advantage, scoring 13 of the first 15 points in the first set.
Head volleyball coach J.T. Wenger said he told his team that everybody that’s stepping onto the floor is trying to beat them. After the slow start, he said the team’s grittiness picked up, and it started to slow Prairie View down.
The Mavericks fought back and briefly cut the lead to three, but they could not overcome the early Lady Panthers run, falling 25-20.
“I feel like we started off a little antsy at the beginning of [the] game, but overall I think that we found a bit of a rhythm,” Ford said.
UTA built on its late-first set momentum in the second set, grabbing a 17-7 lead following back-to-back kills from Skinner and Ford.
Prairie View cut the lead to five, 20-15, but the Mavericks ended the set with a 5-2 run to secure a 25-17 win.
In the third set, the Mavericks scored the first four points. After the Panthers used a 5-3 run to cut the lead, UTA used a five-point scoring run to push the lead to seven, 12-5.
Prairie View couldn’t get closer than a six-point deficit as the Mavericks ran away with a 25-18 victory to take the lead, two sets to one.
UTA and Prairie View battled in the fourth set. There were seven ties and two lead changes, and the teams were almost identical in kills. The Mavericks had 14. The Panthers had 13.
But, as the set went longer, the Mavericks showed their resilience. After a Prairie View kill cut UTA’s lead to two, 16-14, the home team’s defense stepped up. The Panthers committed four consecutive errors to give UTA a six-point lead.
Junior outside hitter Nya Blair’s kill secured the match as UTA won the fourth set, 25-18.
Townsend led the team with 11 kills, while Skinner had 43 assists — her third game this season with 40 or more assists.
“It wasn't our best night for sure, but we were able to play some pretty good volleyball to gut out a win,” Wenger said.
UTA 3, Lamar 2
UTA’s game against Lamar was the championship match of the UTA Invitational, and the teams did not disappoint.
The first set between UTA and Lamar was tight throughout. When the Mavericks went on a five-point run to grab a six-point lead, 19-13, the Cardinals responded with a seven-point run of their own to seize the lead, 20-19.
Lamar rode the momentum from that run, winning the first set 26-24. Tritt had seven kills in the set for UTA.
In the second set, UTA stormed out of the game, opening the set with a 12-3 run.
Lamar slowly chipped away at the lead and briefly cut the Maverick advantage to four, 20-16, but UTA would not be denied as they won the set, 25-18.
In the third set, both teams battled early. Lamar held a 14-12 lead before going on an 8-2 run to grab a 22-14 advantage.
The Mavericks tried to claw back into the set, but Lamar pulled out the set win, 25-17, to grab a two-sets-to-one lead.
After the third set, Wenger made vital substitutions, substituting junior outside hitter Devon Martinka and sophomore middle blocker Kortney Puckett, who combined for six blocks in the fourth set. Wenger said their defense in the set was a game changer.
As the Cardinals looked to close out the match in the fourth set, the teams stayed close. There were 10 ties and five lead changes in the set. UTA’s 7-1 run late gave them a 22-16 lead and forced Lamar to call a timeout.
The Mavericks won the set shortly after, 25-18, forcing a decisive fifth set.
In the fifth and final set, UTA grabbed momentum with an 8-4 lead. The Mavericks scored the final four points to win the set, 15-8, and the match.
“We really had to drive deep and find it in ourselves to work for it and fight for it,” said Wells, who had a team-high 17 digs. “We would make adjustments, they would make adjustments, and it was a back-and-forth battle of figuring out what's going to work that set. And I think that [in] the end, we found it at the right times, and it went our way.”
UTA has won its last six games, the longest active winning streak in the WAC.
“We found ways to win even when things aren't going easily for us,” Wenger said after the UTA Invitational. “So that's something that I think is a mark of a good team. We have a lot of versatility and a lot of people, and everybody on the roster is capable of contributing for us.”
UTA will begin conference play against Grand Canyon University at 3 p.m. Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona.
