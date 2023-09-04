 Skip to main content
Volleyball team sweeps UTA Classic, best start to season in 19 years

Senior outside hitter Brianna Ford spikes the ball during a game against Louisiana Tech University on Sept. 2 at College Park Center. Ford had 14 kills.

For the first time in 19 years, the volleyball team has started the season 6-0 after winning all three games of the UTA Classic.

The Mavericks won the second of a doubleheader - and last game of the tournament - Saturday against Louisiana Tech University 3-0.

Sophomore outside hitter Jalie Tritt anticipates to set the ball during a game against Louisiana Tech University on Sept. 2 at College Park Center. Tritt had 18 kills.

UTA won in dominant fashion, taking the victory in straight sets. The sweep was their third straight this season and fourth overall.

Senior outside hitter Brianna Ford led the effort for the Mavericks. Ford, who was named the UTA Classic MVP after registering 40 kills across three games, had high praise for the team after the win.

Senior middle blocker Kortney Puckett celebrates a point during a game against Louisiana Tech University on Sept. 2 at College Park Center. Puckett had six kills.

“I feel like we are just meshing well,” Ford said. “I think that this is probably one of the best, well-rounded teams that I've played with since I've been here.”

Ford was also named to the All-Tournament Team alongside sophomore outside hitter Jalie Tritt and senior outside hitter Briana Brown.

Senior setter Mollie Blank, right, throws a pink ball into the crowd during a game against Louisiana Tech University on Sept. 2 at College Park Center. Blank had 43 assists.

This 6-0 start is also the best start in head coach J.T. Wenger’s tenure with the Mavericks. Wenger has been the head coach with the Mavericks since January 2017.

With it being the best start of the season in his tenure, Wenger said the maturity level of this team has impressed him the most.

Alli Wells, graduate defensive specialist and libero, screams in celebration during a game against Louisiana Tech University on Sept. 2 at College Park Center. Wells had three assists.

The Mavericks will look to continue their success and to tie the 1973 and 1987 teams for the best start in program history (7-0) when they face the University of Central Arkansas Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. in Tulsa for the start of the Tulsa Classic.

