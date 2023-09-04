Volleyball team sweeps UTA Classic, best start to season in 19 years

For the first time in 19 years, the volleyball team has started the season 6-0 after winning all three games of the UTA Classic.
The Mavericks won the second of a doubleheader - and last game of the tournament - Saturday against Louisiana Tech University 3-0.
UTA won in dominant fashion, taking the victory in straight sets. The sweep was their third straight this season and fourth overall.
Senior outside hitter Brianna Ford led the effort for the Mavericks. Ford, who was named the UTA Classic MVP after registering 40 kills across three games, had high praise for the team after the win.
“I feel like we are just meshing well,” Ford said. “I think that this is probably one of the best, well-rounded teams that I've played with since I've been here.”
Ford was also named to the All-Tournament Team alongside sophomore outside hitter Jalie Tritt and senior outside hitter Briana Brown.
This 6-0 start is also the best start in head coach J.T. Wenger’s tenure with the Mavericks. Wenger has been the head coach with the Mavericks since January 2017.
With it being the best start of the season in his tenure, Wenger said the maturity level of this team has impressed him the most.
The Mavericks will look to continue their success and to tie the 1973 and 1987 teams for the best start in program history (7-0) when they face the University of Central Arkansas Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. in Tulsa for the start of the Tulsa Classic.
