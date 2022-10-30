Volleyball team splits weekend conference matches

The volleyball team (15-8, 7-4) split the weekend road trip, defeating New Mexico State University three sets to one before falling to University of Texas Rio Grande Valley three sets to zero.
With three games to go, UTA’s 7-4 record in Western Athletic Conference play is fourth-best in the conference. The top eight teams will advance to the conference tournament Nov. 17 through 19 in Edinburg, Texas.
The Mavericks’ final three games will start with a noon Saturday clash against Stephen F. Austin State University at College Park Center.
UTA 3, New Mexico State 1
The Mavericks jumped out to an early 12-4 lead, buoyed by sophomore outside hitter Brianna Ford’s three early kills. Senior outside hitter Brooke Townsend ended the set with a kill to seal a 25-13 victory.
The Aggies responded in the second set, capturing their lone set of the match, 25-19. UTA hit .129 in the set and had seven errors.
In the third set, the Mavericks and Aggies battled back and forth, seeking control of the match. Neither team held a lead larger than three and were tied 25-25. From there, a service ace made by Kaylen Beaty scored the sophomore defensive specialist and utility’s lone point of the match, and a New Mexico State service error gave UTA a 27-25 set victory.
UTA started the fourth set strong, scoring nine of the first 12 points. The Mavericks were able to hold off a fierce Aggie rally to edge out a 25-23 victory, sealing the game.
Townsend finished the match with a season-high 17 kills. Ford added 13 of her own, extending her streak of double-digit kill games to eight in the conference.
UTRGV 3, UTA 0
The Vaqueros dominated the Saturday matchup, taking all three sets.
In the first set, UT Rio Grande Valley scored 11 of the first 14 points and never looked back, cruising to a 25-8 set victory. The Vaqueros hit .667 and held the Mavericks to a negative percentage, -.074.
UTA battled in the second set, looking to tie the match up. The set saw 13 ties, ultimately leading to a 24-24 knot. From there, the Vaqueros scored two straight to win the set, 26-24.
Up two sets to none, UT Rio Grande Valley wasted no time in the third set, grabbing a 4-3 lead. The Vaqueros won the third set 25-17, improving their conference record to 9-1 and tying for best in the WAC.
Ford led the team with nine kills in the loss.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.