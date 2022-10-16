The volleyball team (12-7, 4-3) went 1-1 over the weekend, snapping their three-game losing streak.
UTA’s 4-3 record in Western Athletic Conference play places the team fifth in the conference.
Utah Valley 3, UTA 1
The Mavericks suffered their third consecutive loss Thursday to Utah Valley University.
Utah Valley, two-time defending WAC champions, overwhelmed UTA in the first set, leading by as many as 10 points en route to a 25-16 first set victory.
The Mavericks secured a 25-23 victory in the second set to even the match at one set apiece. Senior outside hitter Brooke Townsend had nine kills in the first two sets.
In the third set, UTA looked to grab control, but the Wolverines kept their poise. The Mavericks held a 21-17 lead before Utah Valley tied the match at 22.
After UTA scored to make it 23-22, the Wolverines scored three straight to win the set 25-23, taking a two-sets-to-one lead.
The Mavericks tried to even the match in the fourth set. After falling behind 24-20, UTA scored three straight to get within one, but a Maverick attack error gave the Wolverines the point, the set and the match 25-23.
Townsend led the team with 15 kills, while sophomore outside hitters Briana Brown and Brianna Ford added 11 and 10 respectively.
Ford had 10 digs as well, securing her 11th double-double of the season.
UTA 3, Seattle 0
The Mavericks defeated Seattle University in straight sets Saturday, marking their third straight-sets victory this season.
In the first set, UTA withstood a strong Redhawk start after Seattle took a 20-16 lead. The Mavericks scored nine straight points to win the set.
Ford had five kills in the opening set, including four in the aforementioned run.
The Mavericks and Redhawks battled in the second set, but UTA pulled away with a late 7-1 run. UTA won the set 25-20.
UTA pulled away in the third set, winning the set, 25-19.
Sophomore setter Mollie Blank had 20 assists, her second-most in a game this season.
The team returns home this week for two conference matchups. UTA will match up against Abilene Christian University at 6 p.m. Thursday and will host Sam Houston State University at noon Saturday.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.