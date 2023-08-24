Volleyball team sets high expectations for new season

With the 2023 season on the horizon, a common theme for the volleyball team is staying focused.
Coming off of a season where the team won its most games since 2019, it may be easy to get off track. One thing that head coach J.T. Wenger stresses to his players is not becoming complacent when things are going well and accepting that there will be bad days.
Wenger has been the team’s head coach since 2017. Entering this year’s season, he is nine wins away from 100 wins total as a head coach.
Wenger said he feels satisfied with the team’s progress thus far.
“We have a veteran team, which is exciting. We're very driven,” he said. “So far, our practice has been highly competitive.”
The team is bringing in some new faces to help with their quest for the team’s first conference championship since 2002.
Wenger brought in Emily DeWalt and Lacey Jeffcoat to his coaching staff. Both are former college volleyball standouts with DeWalt being the Sun Belt Conference’s all-time leader in assists.
There are also some familiar faces returning to the program. In total, nine players are coming back to the team.
One notable return is sophomore setter Sophie Skinner. Skinner had a successful freshman season. Some of her accomplishments include being a member of the WAC All-Freshman team and earning a WAC Freshman of the Week award.
Skinner says one of the biggest lessons she learned after her freshman season was overcoming adversity.
“I feel like that's the biggest one, coming over adversity,” she said. “Being able to have a bad day, have a bad game and coming back and not dwelling on it.”
The team will also receive veteran presence from graduate libero Alli Wells. Wells has been a member of the team since 2019.
Since joining the team, Wells has had a successful career. She was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the year in 2020 and has been named to multiple all-tournament teams. With it being her last season, Wells is looking to win a conference championship.
“I think that'd be such a great way to end my career at UTA,” she said. “That's always something that I've strived for. And now more than ever, I think that this team has not only the skill level but the desire to do that.”
Coming into this season, there are high expectations for this team. The WAC 2023 Preseason’s Coaches’ poll has UTA ranked fifth in conference standings. Last year, the team was ranked eighth. The team also boasts a preseason all-conference player: senior outside hitter Brianna Ford.
“I think this is probably the most well-rounded team I've been with at UTA,” Wenger said. “We've got a bunch of good seasons in my time here, but I think we're capable of outperforming our opponents in most statistical categories.”
The team will have their first chance to live up to the high expectations as they open up the season at 5 p.m. Friday when they face Bryant University in Air Force Academy, Colorado.
@N_Utsey1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.