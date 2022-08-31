With the volleyball team set to enter a new season and conference, the team’s veteran presence is showing up in practice.
The team has 12 players with at least two seasons under its belt. Senior outside hitter Brooke Townsend said the group has maturity, which has helped team chemistry.
“This is the first year since my sophomore year that we have mainly upperclassmen,” Townsend said. “The past two seasons we’ve been underclassmen heavy, so this year I’m really excited because it just feels like a mature group, and we are all really close.”
The NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility guideline gave her an extra year of play. Townsend she weighed her options and decided to return to UTA for her fifth season to play the game she loves.
The volleyball team will host the UTA Classic on Sept. 2-3 and UTA Invitational on Sept. 16-17.
Head volleyball coach J.T. Wenger said scheduling had been less of a chore for UTA because its location in the Metroplex means schools are likely to have an athlete from the area.
The Lady Mavericks opened their season in Montana this weekend, dropping all first three games in the Ellesyn Invitational.
The team is coming off a 12-15 overall record in the 2021 campaign, losing its first seven games. Wenger said that was a great lesson for the team to show how tight and competitive women’s college volleyball can be.
“Last year was an incredibly strange year,” he said. “Opening up with a really tough start and then finishing with an incredible finish. We were right there to go to the conference finals.”
The Lady Mavericks are looking ahead to the 2022 season as they enter the Western Athletic Conference. Townsend said she’s excited to play some teams UTA has played in the past and the team wants to prove it’s ready to take on the WAC.
The team added four freshmen this off-season. Freshman setter Sophie Skinner said the facilities and coaching staff drew her to UTA. On her first visit, she realized this was where she wanted to be.
“We’ve had open gyms and practices, and I feel like I’m making pretty good connections with the girls,” Skinner said. “I’m really enjoying playing with them, and I really feel like this was the right decision for me.”
Last spring, the volleyball team added an assistant coach, Carlisa May, who was a three-time Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year honoree at Arkansas State University. She was previously at the University of Houston for the last two seasons.
“I think that she really can speak to our athletes with a perspective that is really truly unique,” Wenger said. “And I think that they listen to her because if there’s somebody to emulate, it’s her. She’s done a great job and she’s competitive.”
UTA has more road trips ahead, with four more games outside Texas.
“We’re gonna spend a lot of time together,” Wenger said with a chuckle. “Whether it’s in airports, on buses, waiting for gyms, it’s going to be busy.”
Townsend said the longer road trips could be mentally and physically challenging, but trips are where bonding happens and where the team spends downtime together, which can help build team chemistry off the court.
When she was recruited in spring 2017, Townsend was part of the first class that Wenger brought on. She said she picked UTA because of the coaching staff.
“I like the way that J.T. sees the game and the way that he chooses to coach us,” Townsend said. “He gives us a lot of freedom.”
Going into the season, Townsend and Skinner have the same goal: to win the WAC.
The 2022 WAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll picked UTA to finish eighth in the conference, something Skinner said the team is using as motivation to prove the poll wrong.
“Our coaches have a lot of confidence in us this year, and I have a lot of confidence in this team,” she said. “I really think that we’ll be able to dominate this conference if we keep playing the way that we do and keep practicing the way that we do.”
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.