On Monday, the volleyball team announced their schedule for the 2022 season, their first season in the Western Athletic Conference since 2012.
The Mavericks will scrimmage against Dallas Baptist University on Aug. 19 before officially beginning their season on Aug. 26 against University of California, Davis.
Their first three regular-season games will be played in the University of Montana tournament Aug. 26-27.
Head coach J.T. Wenger said he wanted the team to play there, to compete with the different weather and elevations.
“There’s a little bit of altitude there which was by design because we do play in a league now that has some matches at altitude,” Wenger said. “We wanted to have that experience before getting into conference play.”
Wenger is entering his sixth season as head coach.
UTA will host the UTA Classic on Sept. 2-3. They will play Texas A&M University-Commerce, Providence College and the University of North Texas in the tournament.
The Mavericks will also participate in the University of Texas at San Antonio tournament on Sept. 9-10, before coming home to host the UTA Invitational on Sept.16-17.
UTA will be hosting six different teams over two weekends which is exciting, Wenger said.
Conference play will begin Sept. 24 when the team travels to play Stephen F. Austin State University. UTA’s first home conference game will be Oct. 6 against California Baptist University.
Wenger said joining the WAC will be a learning experience for him and the team.
The regular season will conclude on Nov. 12 when UTA hosts Southern Utah University.
The WAC conference tournament will be hosted by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The tournament will be played Nov. 17-19.
@isaacappelt
