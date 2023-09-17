Volleyball team aces UTA Invitational, earns five-game win streak

The volleyball team (11-2) hosted the UTA Invitational over the weekend, going undefeated in a trio of games. From head coach J.T. Wenger’s 100th career win to a pair of sweeps, here’s a recap of how the games played out.
Thursday, Sept. 14 vs University of North Texas
The Mavericks began the UTA Invitational with a game against in-state rival North Texas. UTA jumped out to a 7-1 lead before UNT answered back to tie things at 9-9. The teams would continue to trade points and keep things close, with UTA ultimately taking the first set, 26-24.
Set two was no different with 12 tie scores and eight lead changes. UNT took a 19-16 lead over the Mavericks before UTA flipped the momentum and took a 22-20 advantage. From there, the teams went back and forth until UTA grabbed a 28-26 set two victory.
UTA would complete the sweep with a 25-20 third set victory. The win clinched J.T. Wenger’s 100th all-time victory as UTA’s head coach.
Sophomore outside hitter Jalie Tritt led the team with 14 kills while senior setter Mollie Blank led the way with 35 assists.
Friday, Sept. 15 vs McNeese State University
UTA’s next two games against McNeese State University and Texas A&M-Commerce were moved to the Arlington Independent School District Athletic Center after a Dallas Wings playoff game forced a change in venue for the team.
The Mavericks began their game against NcNeese with a 20-13 lead in the first set before ultimately raking it in to 25-18, but McNeese would storm back in a hard fought second set, 28-26. This would be the only set the Mavericks lost over the weekend.
In the third set, the Mavericks pulled out to a 20-15 lead, causing McNeese to use a timeout. UTA then pulled away for a 25-19 set win.
The fourth and final set of the night was the team’s best for kills, as they collected 19 for the set en route to a 25-22 set win and 3-1 overall victory for the match.
Senior outside hitter Brianna Ford had a team-high 23 kills and Blank once again led the team in assists with 52.
Saturday, Sept. 16 vs Texas A&M-Commerce
UTA capped off the weekend with another win, bringing their win streak to five games. Wenger said that while it’s nice to win, every match is its own match and he isn’t worried about streaks.
The match started with a marathon first set, with UTA getting a hard fought 30-28 win after starting with a 6-1 advantage. The following two sets would be far less in length, with UTA picking up 25-17 and 25-16 set wins.
Blank followed up her 52 assist performance with a 42 assist performance against Texas A&M Commerce.
“She did a nice job, she put our hitters in good spots and I think that we had a bunch of one-on-ones that we were able to execute on,” Wenger said.
The Mavericks were led in kills by the pair of Ford and senior outside hitter Briana Brown, who collected 18 and 15 kills respectively.
Ford earned the UTA Invitational MVP award for her performance over the weekend.
UTA will now look ahead to Western Athletic Conference play where they’ll face the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at College Park Center.
“It's been a great non-conference segment and turn the page, a new chapter starts next Thursday,” Wenger said.
@jwheels_1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.