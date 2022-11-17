Volleyball season ends with quarterfinal loss in conference tournament

The volleyball team’s (17-10, 9-6) season came to an end Thursday after losing in the Western Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.
Fourth-seeded Utah Valley University defeated fifth-seeded UTA three sets to one to advance to the semifinals.
After taking an early 5-1 lead in the first set, UTA was unable to build on that momentum for the remainder of the set. The Wolverines clawed their way back, eventually setting up a 17-17 tie.
From the tie, Utah Valley scored eight of the next ten points to secure a 25-19 first set victory. The Mavericks hit .188 in the set.
The roles were reversed in the second set as Utah Valley started strong, grabbing an 11-6 lead. UTA responded with a run of their own to tie the set at 13.
The teams battled back and forth, with neither team willing to give an inch. In the end, junior outside hitter Devon Martinka’s kill sealed a 25-23 set victory, tying the match at one set apiece.
In the third set, Utah Valley took control. After taking a 2-1 lead, the Wolverines never trailed again, eventually winning the set 25-21.
Utah Valley finished with 16 kills in the set, compared to 10 kills for UTA.
With its season on the line, UTA fell behind 3-0 early in the fourth set. After climbing back to tie the set at 13, the Wolverines put their foot on the gas, outscoring the Mavericks 12-4 to seal a fourth-set victory, 25-17.
Sophomore outside hitter Briana Brown led the team with 12 kills. Martinka and sophomore outside hitter Brianna Ford added 11 kills each.
@isaacappelt
