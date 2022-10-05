Volleyball player finds inspiration for new season

Sophomore outside hitter Brianna Ford leads the Mavericks in kills and points, has won two tournament Most Valuable Player awards, been named the Western Athletic Conference offensive player of the week this season. But at the end of last season, Ford struggled to recapture the love for the game she’s played all her life.
While her individual statistics were impressive — she had the third-most kills and blocks on the team — there was a slump in 2021 that took a toll on Ford, a four-game stretch where she was pulled in every game.
“There’s just not really an urgency to get in the gym and get better,” she said. “It’s kind of you’re going out of obligation, which isn’t the best feeling.”
The flame inside her had gone dim. She said she wanted to get back in the gym to improve so she turned to family for support.
When Ford chose UTA in 2019, family was a big part of the equation.
“I’m very family driven, honestly,” she said. “Basically all of my relatives live in the area. I have a lot of relatives in Plano and Murphy and then Richardson. So being close to them, my grandparents, it was definitely one of the selling points.”
Her father, Michael, played club volleyball for five years at Texas A&M University. Ever since Ford could hold a ball, they have played volleyball together in their living room.
“We’re both highly competitive,” Michael Ford said. “She always wants to obviously do her best on the court and is never OK with losing.” He added with a chuckle that she’s a far better hitter than he ever was.
After the 2021 season ended, Brianna Ford was waiting for the school year to end. She said she focused on visualization — putting herself in position to hit the right shots and use sets properly.
Then assistant coach Carlisa May joined the program and rekindled her love for volleyball, Ford said.
“Carlisa came in and, just her energy in the gym, it kind of made a shift,” Ford said. “She has something special for volleyball I think, and she just works well with the team.”
Shortly after May joined the coaching staff, Ford accepted an offer from head volleyball coach J.T. Wenger: an invitation to play in the Global Challenge volleyball tournament in Pula, Croatia, over summer break, she said.
During her time in Croatia, Ford trained under Mick Haley, a volleyball coach who won four national championships throughout his 40-year coaching career. She said training with him was a life-changing experience.
While in Croatia, Ford said one of her best memories was jumping into the swimming pool in full uniform after a victory and partying until the sun came up.
“I think just being in an environment with only volleyball players and having everyone there that has this innate passion for the game, it’s absolutely just an amazing environment to be in,” Ford said.
When Ford returned to UTA, Wenger said she changed.
“I think that Bri’s experience prior to her third year of school, this past summer, where she was able to play volleyball in Europe, strength and condition. I think she’s changed a lot,” Wenger said. “[Her] devotion [and] dedication to it changed a lot.”
With her rekindled love of the game, Ford is achieving a record season. Along with the mentioned accolades, she also has eight double-doubles this season. She’s been key in the team’s current nine-game winning streak, the program’s longest streak in the last 20 years.
Despite the statistical success and tournament MVPs, Ford said one of her personal goals this season is to be a good teammate, she said.
“I just want to be the best teammate I can be,” Ford said. “Whatever serves the team, if I’m not doing good, then I’m gonna cheer my butt off on the bench. If I’m playing lights out, then I’m playing lights out, and I’m gonna try and just reproduce that in every game.”
Freshman setter Sophie Skinner said it’s awesome to have a teammate like Ford, who can dominate on the court and motivate her teammates off it.
Skinner said she didn’t know a lot of people as a freshman and was grateful Ford embraced her early on.
“Off the court, she’s super thoughtful and kind. And on the court, she still is, but she’s just so passionate and so competitive about volleyball,” she said. “She’s got a great aspect and great qualities.”
The team hopes to contend for the Western Athletic Conference championship this season, Ford said. She was happy to see the women’s basketball team win its conference tournament last season and wants to experience that herself.
Ford plans to play volleyball professionally after she graduates. She said she hopes to play internationally again next summer to build more connections.
But for now, Ford is focusing on this season. UTA is 11-4, looking to improve its seed for the conference tournament, and as much as she wants to win the ring, she has other goals.
“My goal this year is just to work as hard as I can to make myself proud,” she said.
