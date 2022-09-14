Volleyball player comes back for one more season

For graduate student Brooke Townsend, volleyball is more than just a game. Her love for the sport goes deeper than her passion for scoring points or blocking shots at the net.
Townsend was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes on her 12th birthday. She was scared of people judging her.
But for her, volleyball is the key to her confidence.
“Playing volleyball, I know that I have to check it in order to keep playing and to be at a good enough blood sugar level to be able to play, so it’s made me realize it’s just a part of me and people aren’t gonna judge me for having a disease,” Townsend said. “I feel like it’s helped me be more open just because I’ve had to be more open.”
When the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility policy presented the question of an extra year playing for UTA, Townsend answered yes.
“I love this sport,” she said with a smile. “I don’t think that I would be able to live with myself if I pass up an opportunity like this because there are so many young girls that would kill to be in my position.”
In high school, the school nurse checked her blood sugar level multiple times a day. As someone who is independent, it was difficult to have to rely on someone else, Townsend said.
“In high school and before then, I didn’t really put it out there that I had diabetes, and I would just try to hide it as much as possible,” she said.
Now, she wears a Dexcom continuous glucose monitoring system on her waist, which tracks her glucose levels every five minutes. The device sends her glucose levels to her phone and Gina Giammanco, associate head athletic trainer, who monitors her levels during games.
Head volleyball coach J.T. Wenger said when he hears Giammanco’s phone beeping, he checks to see if it’s safe for Townsend to stay in the game. Giammanco and Wenger are always discussing ways to keep her healthy.
Giammanco said there were moments Townsend needed an emergency prescription on the road because she didn’t have enough insulin packed.
The way Townsend handles adversity is admirable to watch, she said.
“She stays positive with it,” Giammanco said. “She’s not letting it hold her back.”
Growing up in Bastrop, Texas, with an estimated population of just over 10,000, Townsend attended Cedar Creek Middle School, where she quickly befriended many volleyball players.
“Honestly, our town was pretty small. But I think [in] my age group, we had a close group of girls that all played volleyball,” Townsend said.
She played volleyball, soccer, basketball and ran track in middle school but ultimately chose volleyball. Townsend loved the skills of the sport, specifically the art of passing and diving for loose balls. As she turned her focus to the sport, Townsend set multiple volleyball records at Cedar Creek High School.
She holds the top two spots for kills in a season and was part of the three winningest teams in school history.
During her junior year, she played for a select volleyball club, Austin Performance, and caught Wenger’s attention during a tournament.
It was one play in particular. She plunged to the floor to save a loose ball, immediately launched to her feet, sprinted into position and slammed the ball over the net.
It piqued Wenger’s interest.
She was then recruited to UTA by Wenger, making her one of his first committed players. She chose UTA largely due to the coaching staff.
“I really liked J.T.’s coaching style. He reminds me a lot of my high school coach,” Townsend said. “Coach Langman in high school, he would push us but he wanted us to earn it for ourselves, and that’s kind of similar to how J.T. coaches.”
Wenger said transitioning from high school to college is a big jump, but Townsend came in ready to take big swings.
Five years later, she put together one of the best careers in UTA history and went on a journey to get to where she is today.
It was during her sophomore year that Townsend took major strides. Leading the teams in kills, she was a key piece of a team that won two postseason games at the 2019 National Invitational Volleyball Championship, an experience Townsend treasures.
Coming off a strong year, Townsend began to prepare for spring games in early 2020. Then, as she and millions of students around the world left for spring break, COVID-19 hit.
COVID-19 restrictions made it hard to practice as a team and left Townsend feeling inactive. She would beg her mom to play volleyball and hit the ball against the wall until her mom nagged her to stop.
Throughout the pandemic, volleyball kept her motivated, finding touches in any way she could.
When the graduate student isn’t playing volleyball, she’s in class. It’s her second year pursuing a master of business administration with a concentration in marketing.
Wenger said recruiting academically-driven athletes is a priority, and Townsend has been a great model.
When she’s off the court and out of class, Townsend is managing her new duties this semester as the UTA Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President. She has been a committee member since her freshman year.
The committee consists of student-athletes who meet monthly to discuss relevant issues, per its website.
In 2019, Townsend and other UTA athletes went to a conference in California to learn about the dangers of hazing. She now gives a yearly presentation to freshmen about hazing, what it looks like and how to stop it.
Last spring, Townsend helped put together a volleyball clinic for the Salvation Army after-school program. She said she loves the volunteer opportunities the committee has presented her.
Townsend’s UTA accolades list is long. She is a two-time Second Team All-Sun Belt member, has been named to seven All-Tournament teams and became the 19th member of the 1,000-kill club at UTA in 2021. She’s also led the team in kills the last three seasons.
While Townsend’s individual success has grown, Giammanco said she has become a role model for incoming freshmen as well.
As she grew older, Townsend became a leader of the team. Giammanco and Wenger both said she’s a lead-by-example woman. For Wenger, Townsend understands how he coaches. She knows the vocabulary and can help get his message across at times.
While Townsend’s playing time hasn’t been as high as in previous years, Giammanco said that hasn’t stopped her from being a great teammate on the sideline supporting her teammates.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen her treat someone badly,” she said. “And I think that’s huge, especially in this day and age.”
When she comes home after a long day, Townsend lives with her volleyball teammates, Meredith Fisher and Lauren Staruch.
“We have so many things in common, and our sense of humor is really similar and being able to joke on and off the court I think is really special,” she said.
With everything that Townsend has accomplished, there is one accolade that she remains without: a conference championship.
“We really want to come in and win the [Western Athletic Conference],” Townsend said in an interview Aug. 23. ”That’s an easy thing to say, but again going back to the maturity of our team. I feel like this year is gonna be a really great year for us.”
Townsend’s time at UTA will end, but she said her love for volleyball will be lifelong.
“Even when I’m not playing volleyball, I’m finding a way to play volleyball. It’s not a question in regards to hobbies,” she said. “I feel like even when I’m done playing at UTA, I’ll be playing sand volleyball pickup on the weekend.”
