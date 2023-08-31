Volleyball looks to continue early success at UTA Classic

The volleyball team (3-0) is off to a flying start after going undefeated at the Amy Svoboda Memorial Classic last weekend in Air Force Academy, Colorado. They’ll look to continue their early season success when they host the UTA Classic at College Park Center on Friday and Saturday.
All students get in free with their MavID. For additional ticketing and parking information, visit utatickets.com and utacollegepark.com respectively.
Here’s some information on the teams UTA will face this weekend.
Friday, Sept. 1
UTA vs. University of the Incarnate Word, 6 p.m.
The Mavericks start the three-game weekend with a match against the University of the Incarnate Word (3-0). The Cardinals have also opened their season undefeated after winning three games, including two 3-0 sweeps, at the Texan Invitational in Stephenville, Texas, this past weekend.
UIW had 4.5 more kills per set than their opponents and a .330 attacking percentage over those games.
Saturday, Sept. 2
UTA vs. Presbyterian College, 10:30 a.m.
On day two, the Mavericks will start against Presbyterian College in the morning, who come to Arlington with an 0-3 record. The Blue Hose were defeated by the likes of Stetson University, Fordham University and University of North Carolina-Wilmington at the UNCW Hampton Inn University Invitational. They won just two sets over the two-day tournament.
UTA vs. Louisiana Tech University, 6 p.m.
UTA will wrap up the weekend with a matchup against Louisiana Tech (1-2). The Bulldogs’ lone win so far came last weekend at the Arkansas State Invitational against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where they swept the Trojans 3-0.
All of UTA’s games this weekend can be watched on ESPN+.
