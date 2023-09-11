Volleyball coach reacts to venue change

College Park Center has become a hotbed for sports matches and entertainment events. With the Dallas Wings hosting games on campus, it gives the university a chance to show off its premier athletics center to a national TV audience.
However, it can also create conflicts for the university’s sports teams, like it did for the volleyball team for this weekend’s games. The Mavericks will still host Thursday’s game against the University of North Texas, but the weekend’s games have been moved.
The volleyball team will now host the last two games of the UTA Invitational at the Arlington Independent School District Athletics Center after a scheduling conflict with the Dallas Wings, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The Dallas Wings will host a first-round playoff series for the first time since moving to Arlington in 2016 following their fourth-place seeding in the WNBA Playoffs. Game 1 is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday, two and a half hours after UTA’s planned first serve time for its Friday match.
The team didn’t officially learn about the conflict with their weekend matches until last Friday, when ESPN announced the dates for the upcoming Wings playoff games, head coach J.T. Wenger said.
This weekend’s games were scheduled as part of the UTA Invitational. With this move, the team will play a majority of its games in the invitational off-campus.
It’s something the team knew was a potential and has talked about for years, Wenger said. The goal now is to move forward as a team and focus on putting together the best product on the court.
“We're looking forward to playing more matches and representing the university and appreciate all the support we get from our fan base, students and general population,” he said.
The Wings have played in CPC since 2016 and their schedules have run later than Sept. 8 in the past, but this year was the first time the teams had a direct conflict.
The other potential location that came up was the Mavericks Activities Center, but team personnel settled on the AISD center, Wenger said.
No frustrations from the team have been expressed, he said, but losing out on the element of home court is a bit disappointing.
The team is having its best start since Wenger became head coach in 2017. UTA won its first six games of the season, tying the third best start in program history. The Mavericks have won all three of their matches at CPC so far this season.
“It is what it is,” Wenger said. “Nothing we can complain about, just have to press forward.”
However, it’s also an opportunity for UTA. The AISD center is also a new site for UTA’s opponents and the smaller capacity is a really nice size for volleyball, Wenger said.
Looking ahead, the next time this conflict could potentially happen again would be in October during the WNBA Finals, Wenger said. If it gets to that point, there’s still different options for dates, but hopefully the WNBA chooses dates that won’t impact UTA’s home conference matches, Wenger said.
“There are positives and negatives to the situation, and we're gonna make the best of it,” he said. “For us, it's all about no matter where we play, we're going to put our best product on the floor as best we can.”
