Victory on home court: Movin' Mavs win 10th national title, Lady Movin' Mavs place third

With three minutes left in the game, the University of Alabama started to intentionally foul the UTA Movin’ Mavs.
At that point, reality set in. The Movin’ Mavs had once again become national champions.
As time continued to expire, the cheers in the College Park Center grew louder.
The countdown started – “Three, two, one.” – followed by an outburst of pure celebration.
The men’s and women’s wheelchair basketball teams competed in the 2022 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Tournament on March 17-19 inside the College Park Center.
Men’s team
The Movin’ Mavs entered the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed in the bracket, having lost only two games during regular season play.
Their first matchup and win of the tournament would be against the University of Missouri with a final score of 64-38.
The following day would pit the Movin’ Mavs against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The two teams were scheduled to play one another at a tournament in Arizona, but the Movin’ Mavs could not attend due to inclement weather.
The game was off to a rough start for the Movin’ Mavs as they got down early, going into halftime down 16 points.
Behind stellar playing from senior Clarence McCarthy-Grogan, who finished the game with 34 points, the Movin’ Mavs came away with a 65-61 victory to put themselves into the final game.
UTA’s championship opponent was a familiar foe in the University of Alabama, who the Movin’ Mavs played in last year’s tournament championship game.
The Movin’ Mavs trailed at the half by a point, led by McCarthy-Grogan’s 14-point effort.
“I’m just doing my job to be the best teammate that I can be,” he said. “My teammates are doing their job.”
It took little time for the Movin’ Mavs to secure the lead after junior Aaron Summerill scored in the first 30 seconds of the second half.
The Movin’ Mavs never looked back and held the lead for the rest of the game, finishing with a 67-56 win to secure the team’s second straight tournament national championship.
A 16-point deficit, 34-point performance and an array of free throws helped push UTA to a double-digit national championship.
McCarthy-Grogan, who won MVP for this year’s tournament, understood what it meant to win at home.
“It was unreal,” he said. “I’ve said to my guys earlier throughout the season several times that not everyone gets to play a national championship tournament at their home court.”
The win gave the Movin’ Mavs’ 10th national tournament championship.
“It meant a lot to the players, and we’ve even had alumni come up and say, ‘Hey, congratulations. You did what we couldn’t do: win at home,’” head coach Doug Garner said.
Garner said the crowd was a factor in the game and thanked them for coming out to support.
Interim President Teik Lim said the Movin’ Mavs are a critical part of the university and show the versatile culture.
“The Movin’ Mavs [are] a pride of the institution,” Lim said. “[The program] shows that we embrace everyone here.”
The feeling of securing a third title in front of a home crowd seemed something of a dream to McCarthy-Grogan when he joined the team after moving from Australia.
“I’m just very grateful to be a part of this program,” he said. “I was fortunate enough now to win three national championships with this program, and it was something that I dreamt of. But for it to have become reality? That’s a whole different story.”
The team and Garner hope this championship team will become part of the tradition’s greater legacy of the Movin’ Mavs.
“We’re part of the legacy of the program,” Garner said. “All of those people who paved the road for us to get here, we have to think about it and remember all those who started us and got us here.”
Women’s team
The Lady Movin’ Mavs came into this year’s tournament looking to win their third national championship and first since 2018.
They started the tournament with a massive 75-9 win over the City University of New York.
The game saw 11 different Lady Movin’ Mavs score, with freshman Grace Wembolua leading the way with 12 points.
The team felt motivated coming into the game and wanted to set the tone early, Wembolua said.
“Everybody that touched the floor really contributed and tried to make a difference,” she said.
The Lady Movin’ Mavs continued the tournament against the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for a spot at the championship game.
The Lady Movin’ Mavs ended the first quarter with a 15-11 lead.
UTA trailed at the end of the third quarter for the first time all tournament 33-29.
They would cut the deficit to as close as two but were unable to overcome the deficit.
The Lady Movin’ Mavs fell to Illinois 51-41, forcing them to play for third place.
Junior Elodie Tessier led the team in scoring with 12. Regardless of defeat, she said she was proud of the team.
“I hope we can build from this game,” Tessier said. “I think we played really good, considering everything. I think we just have to stick to the positive.”
UTA outlasted the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater 58-37 in the third-place game to complete its season.
“I am really pleased, to be honest,” Tessier said. “It wasn’t an easy semester, and I think we [tried] the best we could.”
