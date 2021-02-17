Veteran-led UTA baseball team approaches 2021 season with high expectations

As the baseball team headed back to Arlington from their game against the University of Arkansas Little Rock on March 13, the future of both the athletes and coaches within the program was unknown. The COVID-19 pandemic had shut down sports nationwide.
Questions surrounded the rest of the season, the seniors’ eligibility, and what was next for the sport. Eleven months later, the Mavericks are two days from taking the field.
One player whose future was uncertain was senior outfielder Andrew Miller.
“We were on the bus on the way to Arkansas, Little Rock last year," Miller said, "and when we had to turn around, I was wondering 'is that how my career is going to end? Is that it for me?'”
The Mavericks were coming off a close 3-0 loss against No. 9 Oklahoma. Prior to that, UTA was coming off five straight wins.
“We all got that chip on our shoulder now. We got that extra chance to play out again, we don’t know what days are guaranteed, what days aren’t,” Miller said. “We got to go out there and give everything we have, every single day, every single out, every single pitch, because we know it can be taken away from us any minute now.”
Prior to the pandemic shutting down baseball season, UTA was among the best teams in the Sun Belt Conference. The Mavericks were 12-4, including wins over the University of Utah, Texas Christian University and Dallas Baptist University, both ranked No. 18 at the time of the wins.
A key behind last year’s success was pitching. UTA ranked second in the conference in ERA at 2.18 and gave up just three homeruns in their 16 games played. Other teams were hitting just .200 against the Mavericks, which was lowest in the conference.
One of the leaders of the pitching staff from last year is junior Carlos Tavera. Tavera posted a 1.71 ERA, while leading the team in strikeouts with 31.
Even with the success from last season, Tavera is charging full steam ahead into the 2021 season.
“The things we did last year doesn’t matter,” Tavera said. “A lot of us went back to work and we’re all playing with a chip on our shoulders. We’re trying to prove what we did last year wasn’t a fluke.”
Head coach Darin Thomas said he thinks the extra year of eligibility will benefit both the older players and the newcomers.
“I think it’s big, just to kinda see how they go about practice,” Thomas said. “We got a big junior, we got a big senior class.”
A little under half of the baseball team is made up of veterans, with eight seniors and 12 juniors returning.
The Mavericks will start their season with a three-game series at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, starting Feb. 19. They will come then play inside Globe Life Field against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 and the University of Oklahoma on Feb. 24.
“Getting to play two back to back games there is going to be unique,” Thomas said. “That's kind of the highlight of our year every year.”
Tavera said that some of the team visited Globe Life Field, and that they feel honored to be able to play in it.
“It is an incredible ballpark, so we're just really lucky to be able to play there and against great teams too, so we’re really excited for that,” Tavera said.
UTA will play eight games against BIG 12 Conference and Southeastern Conference opponents during the 2021 season. Those teams include TCU and the University of Oklahoma.
Thomas said that going against BIG 12 conference teams will not only help the team during the season, but it will also show on their season resume. He said they take it as an opportunity to increase their rating percentage index for regional seedings. It will also prepare them for conference play, with better pitching and hitting.
Tavera said there were rumors that they would not be playing against those big opponents. He said the team was upset because these games help show the team’s growth.
“Those games are really where we get to test ourselves and see where we are, you know? How we matchup against those types of teams,” Tavera said. “Obviously, the Sun Belt is a great conference, but playing those BIG 12 teams, we really get to see how we matchup and where we stand.”
The Mavericks will also play several in-state schools, including Stephen F. Austin University, University of Texas San Antonio, Lamar University, the University of Houston, Abilene Christian University, Texas A&M University, Baylor University and TCU.
One player that Thomas has high hopes for is senior outfielder Connor Aube.
“He was obviously hurt last year when we were playing. He was playing through a knee injury. He’s healthy, which is a good sign,” Thomas said. “If he stays healthy, he’ll have a great year.”
Even with being hurt, Aube was a major player for the Mavericks in 2020. He played in 15 out of 16 games, led the team with a .375 batting average and made no fielding errors.
Another hitter that made an impact last season was Miller. He was tied for first in home runs with four, and he was second in runs batted in with 11. He started all 16 games, ranked third on the team in slugging percentage and had no fielding errors.
Although Miller’s season was going well, he struggled at the plate, ending the short season with 19 strikeouts.
“My plate discipline: that's what my biggest issue has been in the past,” Miller said. “Swinging at pitches I know I can do damage with and taking pitches that I know are more pitchers pitches than hitters pitches.”
Due to COVID, last year the Mavericks played in only three series of three games or more.
With four weekends of three-game series before conference play, Thomas said he is hopeful that there won’t be too many interruptions with COVID-19 testing and player availability thresholds.
Even with a tough non-conference slate and the usual conference opponents, UTA has high expectations for the team.
“Win the conference championship,” Tavera said. “That’s really what the goal has been, and I think we’re pretty confident we can do it.”
The Mavericks will finish their regular season on the road against Georgia Southern University on May 22, before the start of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on May 25.
