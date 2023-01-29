UTA women's tennis sweeps Saturday season opener

The UTA women’s tennis team swept their doubleheader at home Saturday.
Fresh off last Wednesday’s ring presentation celebrating their 2022 Regular Season Sun Belt Conference Championship, the Mavericks picked up wins over Prairie View A&M University and Dallas Baptist University.
UTA took on DBU in the first half of the doubleheader and won both doubles matches, giving them the first point of the day.
Senior Liz Chileno, sophomore Tara Gorinsek and junior Bruna Casasampere all won their singles matches to give UTA the 4-0 victory.
UTA continued their dominant day as they took down Prairie View A&M 7-0.
For the second time Saturday, the Mavericks came away with both doubles matches and the first point of the matchup.
UTA went 6-0 in singles play, taking all but one of six matches against the Panthers in straight sets.
The women’s tennis team will be back in action Friday when they take on Weatherford College and Arkansas State University as part of another home doubleheader.
@jwheels_1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.