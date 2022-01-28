UTA women's basketball wins against Arkansas State University 90-87

The women’s basketball team (12-5, 6-2) defeated Arkansas State University on Thursday night 90-87.
The Lady Mavericks outpaced the Red Wolves 11-2 in the first three minutes, but Arkansas State hit four 3-pointers in the quarter which boosted them to a 28-24 lead to end the first quarter.
Senior guard Katie Ferrell had three points, four assists and one steal. The Red Wolves made 50% of their shots in the second quarter to extend their lead to 46-40 at halftime.
UTA reclaimed momentum in the third quarter, led by junior forward Starr Jacobs, who had 11 points in the period. The Lady Mavericks erased a 6-point halftime deficit, and the game was tied at 67 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Mavericks had six players score in the fourth and made nine of their 14 shots in the last period to win the game.
Jacobs scored a season-high 32 points, with seven rebounds and three assists. Ferrell filled the stat sheet, with 10 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, three steals and four blocks.
The Lady Mavericks shot 55% from the field and made 50% of their 3-point attempts.
This win keeps UTA in a tie for first place for wins in the Sun Belt with Troy University at 6-2.
The Lady Mavericks will play at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in Little Rock, Arkansas.
@isaacappelt
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
