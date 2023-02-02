UTA women's basketball to host Utah Tech, Southern Utah University

It’s been a tough stretch of games for the Lady Mavericks (9-12, 3-6), with the team currently on a two-game losing streak.
UTA will look to get back on the right path, hosting two matinee games at College Park Center to begin the month of February. Here are some keys for the Lady Mavericks to pick up victories this week at home.
The Lady Mavs start the month on Feb 4. 1 p.m. against Utah Tech University.
The Trailblazers are a team that takes plenty of shots from 3-point range, leading the Western Athletic Conference with 29.1 3-point attempts per game. Perimeter defense needs to be a priority for the Lady Mavericks, who’s opponent’s 3-point percentage ranks 10th in the WAC, in order for them to keep Utah Tech’s offense under wraps.
Another point of emphasis for the Lady Mavs should be cutting down on giving Breaunna Gillen, Utah Tech senior guard, the ability to move the ball. Gillen ranks first in the WAC with an average of 6.6 assists per game, including two 13-assist performances this season.
Following this matchup, UTA will next play against Southern Utah at 1 p.m. Feb. 6. This game was postponed from Feb. 2 due to inclement weather.
The Thunderbirds come to Arlington with an 8-0 record in Western Athletic Conference play this year.
SUU is fourth in the WAC in offensive rebounds, with an average of 12.8 per game. UTA will have to control the glass with the help of team-leading rebounder, redshirt senior Starr Jacobs, if they want to limit Southern Utah’s ability to get second chances on the offensive end.
The Thunderbirds also lead the WAC in free throw percentage at 74.5%. The Lady Mavs need to play smart defensively and limit their opponent's opportunities at the free throw line if they want to snap Southern Utah’s conference winning streak.
Picking up wins in both games would bring UTA’s conference record to one game under .500 and give the Lady Mavericks a strong start to the tail end of the season. With the conference tournament drawing closer, now is a great time to start building momentum.
Both games can be watched on ESPN+.
