UTA women's basketball falls to Utah Tech University 87-70, dropping third straight game

Although the air was cold and bits of ice still lingered around campus, the Lady Mavericks brought heat to College Park Center on Saturday.
The women’s basketball team (9-13, 3-7) dropped its third straight game in convincing fashion, 87-70. Utah Tech University sank 16 3-pointers, their second-most in a game this season and the most UTA has given up in a game this season.
“You're taking open shots as we were, we're being aggressive and by God, they come down and they bank in a three,” head coach Shereka Wright laughed. “That's kind of how it kind of played out and then we give up another three after three.”
Late in the game, with Utah Tech up 23 and less than two minutes remaining, things became contentious.
Off a missed 3-point shot, UTA played pressure defense to try and get a steal. When fifth year guard Kayla White got the steal, she threw the ball ahead to freshman guard Taleyah Jones.
As Jones went for the layup, a Utah Tech defender jumped into her, slamming the ball with both hands and sending Jones to the ground. No foul was called and play resumed. Wright was in disbelief, and stepped onto the court to argue her point.
Postgame, Wright said she doesn’t like to focus on officiating. Her goal is to protect players on both sides.
“It's a difference of a play being made on the ball and a play that's not being made on the ball,” she said. “And it's very important at the end of those games that you don't lose players to injuries. I'm gonna fight for my kids no matter what.”
The Lady Mavericks had already lost one player to injury in the game when fifth year forward Shyia Smith went down. Smith did not return to the game and was seen sitting on the bench with a boot. Wright said postgame she did not have a timetable for Smith’s return.
“She's been with me since I started here so her experience is valuable, the things that she does, her way to be able to communicate her defense and then to be able to score for us,” Wright said.
Redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs led the team in scoring with 16 points. White and freshman guard Alexsyah Goudeau added 15 apiece in the loss.
The Lady Mavericks came out swinging, scoring the game’s first ten points. But Utah Tech swung back, and the Trailblazers proceeded to knock down five of eight 3-point attempts in the first quarter. This allowed the visitors to erase the early deficit and lead 21-17 at the end of the quarter.
Utah Tech continued its onslaught in the second quarter, knocking down four of its first six 3-point attempts. UTA’s defense had no answer, and the Trailblazers lead swelled to as many as 14.
The team had good looks at shots, but just couldn’t knock them down and coupled with the missed assignments on defense, that can cause things to pile up on a team, Wright said.
The Lady Mavericks made a brief run late in the second quarter. After falling behind 42-28, the defense buckled down and shut out Utah Tech for the final 3:24 of the first half. UTA scored six points in that span to cut the lead to eight at halftime.
But in the second half, it was all Utah Tech. After the Trailblazers won the third quarter 25-13, their lead ballooned to as much as 28 midway through the fourth quarter.
The road doesn’t get easier for the Lady Mavericks. They’ll have a quick turnaround at 1 p.m. Monday against Southern Utah University, who is 9-0 in Western Athletic Conference games. This game was originally supposed to be played at 11:30 a.m. Thursday as part of Kids Day, but the winter storm caused the game to be rescheduled.
“We've got to continue to move forward and try to be smart about what we do,” Wright said.
