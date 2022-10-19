UTA women’s tennis team claims singles championship at SMU Red and Blue Challenge

Sophomore Francisca Vergara prepares for a serve during a match against Georgia State University on April 3, 2022, at the UTA Tennis Center.

 File photo / Alessandra Sara

The women’s tennis team concluded its play in the SMU Red and Blue Challenge at Southern Methodist University last week.

Sophomore Sarina Reinertsen claimed the purple draw singles championship and won all three singles matches.

“[Sarina] did amazing. She just played consistently well and with aggressiveness [in] the three rounds that she had to play in order to win the tournament,” head coach Diego Benitez said. “She was super determined. [There] was a couple times that she was really against a wall, and she just was very very tough mentally.”

In the round-robin division, sophomore Ioana Dumitrescu won all three of her singles matches in straight sets.

Dumitrescu and Reinertsen then teamed up in the six-team doubles event, winning two of three matches.

In the blue doubles division, junior Francisca Vergara and sophomore Ana Paula Jimenez paired up. They defeated duos from the University of North Texas and Butler University and suffered a loss to a Texas Christian University pairing.

Benitez said the team has improved from its last tournament and competed very well.

UTA will next compete at the Rice Invitational starting Nov. 3 in Houston, Texas.

@isaacappelt

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments