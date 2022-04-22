UTA women’s tennis takes Sun Belt quarterfinals and advances to semifinals

Freshman Tara Gorinsek returns a shot during a match against Georgia State University on April 3 at the UTA Tennis Center. 

The women’s tennis team (22-2, 9-1) defeated Troy University on Friday 4-2 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

UTA will face Georgia State University in the semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday.

After dropping the doubles point two games to one, the Lady Mavericks won four of the five singles matches to clinch the victory.

Freshmen Sarina Reinertsen and Ana Paula Jimenez won their singles matches in straight sets to give UTA a 2-1 lead. The pair has a combined dual singles record of 39-1 this season.

Seniors Carla Pons and Momoka Horiguchi won their matches to seal the victory and advancement to Saturday’s matchup.

In their next game, UTA will look to enact revenge on Georgia State. The Panthers were their only conference loss this season, winning 4-2 on UTA’s Senior Day.

