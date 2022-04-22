UTA women’s tennis takes Sun Belt quarterfinals and advances to semifinals

The women’s tennis team (22-2, 9-1) defeated Troy University on Friday 4-2 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
UTA will face Georgia State University in the semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday.
After dropping the doubles point two games to one, the Lady Mavericks won four of the five singles matches to clinch the victory.
Freshmen Sarina Reinertsen and Ana Paula Jimenez won their singles matches in straight sets to give UTA a 2-1 lead. The pair has a combined dual singles record of 39-1 this season.
Seniors Carla Pons and Momoka Horiguchi won their matches to seal the victory and advancement to Saturday’s matchup.
In their next game, UTA will look to enact revenge on Georgia State. The Panthers were their only conference loss this season, winning 4-2 on UTA’s Senior Day.
@isaacappelt
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.