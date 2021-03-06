UTA women’s tennis sweeps Wichita State University, men’s tennis falls to Texas Tech

The men’s and women’s tennis teams were back in action at UTA Tennis Center on Saturday. The men’s team (1-5) faced No. 35 Texas Tech University, while the women’s team (6-0, 1-0) played Wichita State University.
UTA 4, Wichita 0
Coming off their first conference win of the season after sweeping Arkansas State University on Wednesday 4-0, the women’s tennis team continued that trend on Saturday against the Shockers.
UTA defeated Wichita State 4-0, earning the doubles points and going 3-0 in singles matches.
“They played awesome,” head coach Diego Benitez said. “Very solid, very good doubles. Line two and line three played extremely aggressive and consistent.”
Juniors Carla Pons and Almudena Boza kept their winning streak alive, taking the third doubles match 6-1. They’re 3-0 on the season when playing in doubles matches together.
In the number one doubles match, freshman Polina Akimova and junior Nanaka Takeuchi lost 6-0.
It came down to the second doubles match with senior Momoka Horiguchi and freshman Bruna Casasampere playing together for the first time. The pair went on to win 6-3, giving the Mavericks the much needed doubles point and momentum.
“Bruna stepped up, you know. I know that it is always hard, you know, you got to deal with nerves, but I think Momoka is doing an amazing job as a captain,” Benitez said. “She is leading her in a really great way.”
In singles matches, UTA went 3-0 to defeat the Shockers and retain the team's unbeaten record.
The trend was winning the matches in straight sets, starting with Boza winning the match 6-4 and 6-4, while Akimova won her singles match 7-5 and 6-0. To cap off the victory for UTA, Pons won her singles match 6-2 and 6-4.
Texas Tech 4, UTA 0
UTA fell in doubles 2-0 against the Red Raiders’ high-power offense. The first loss came from senior Alejandro Hayen and freshman Alan Sau Franco going down 6-3 in the first doubles match. Next was sophomore Miguel Cabrera and freshman Angel Diaz falling 7-5 in the third doubles match.
“It was a tough one. Texas Tech is obviously a very good team, it was a good opportunity for us to play them here at home,” Benitez said. “I’m happy with the way the guys competed, but I still thought we could grab a few more points on the board earlier.”
The Red Raiders continued to pound on the Mavericks in singles, going 3-0 and winning all the matches in straight sets.
It started with freshman Solano Caffarena going down 6-2 and 6-0 in the fourth singles match, followed by Hayen dropping the fifth singles match 6-3 and 6-2.
Sau Franco was the last man standing, but ultimately fell 6-3 and 6-4 to end the day for the Mavericks.
Benitez said the team needs to continue being aggressive, staying focused and taking advantage of the opportunities they’ve been given.
Both men’s and women’s tennis teams will be back in action at 2 p.m. Monday as they host the University of Texas-Tyler at UTA Tennis Center.
