UTA women’s tennis recognized for strong start to season

Senior Carla Pons lunges for the ball during a game against Troy University on March 27 at the UTA Tennis Center. Pons boasts a 9-3 record in singles competition for the 2022 season. 

The women’s tennis team (16-1, 5-0) is having their best season in program history and received recognition for this on Wednesday.

UTA checked in at #68 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Top-75 weekly rankings.

This is the Lady Mavericks’ highest ranking since 2016, when they ranked 49th, and are the only Sun Belt team in the rankings.

UTA is currently on a seven-match winning streak, including five straight to open conference play. Their 4-0 win over University of South Alabama this weekend propelled them to the top of the Sun Belt standings.

Freshmen Tara Gorinsek and Sarina Reinertsen have led UTA to an .880 winning percentage in singles matches in conference play. Gorinsek is 14-0 in 2022, while Reinertsen is 13-0.  

The team has five matches remaining this season. The Lady Mavericks are four wins away from their first 20-win season in program history.

UTA will play at 10 a.m. on Saturday against Georgia Southern University at the UTA Tennis Center, where they are 13-0 this season.  

