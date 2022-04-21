UTA women’s tennis recognized for historic performance in Sun Belt Conference this season

On Thursday, the Sun Belt Conference announced its annual women’s tennis awards. Multiple players and head coach Diego Benitez were recognized for their excellence this season.
The women’s tennis team (21-2, 9-1) recorded their highest winning total in a season in program history, surpassing their previous high of 19 wins in 2011.
Benitez earned Coach of the Year honors, his first in the Sun Belt and third of his career.
Freshman Sarina Reinertsen won Freshman of the Year following a dominant season, going 18-0 in singles matches.
Junior Liz Chileno was named to the Sun Belt All-Singles First Team as she won 12 matches in conference play, all but one in straight sets.
Freshman Tara Gorinsek earned Sun Belt All-Singles Second Team honors following an impressive campaign, winning all 16 of her matches.
The freshman trio of Gorinsek, Reinertsen and Ana Paula Jimenez dominated in dual play this season, winning 53 of their 54 matches, and did not lose a Sun Belt Conference singles match.
Following a successful season, the Lady Mavericks are slated as the third seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament this weekend.
Their first match will be Friday at 1 p.m.
@isaacappelt
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
