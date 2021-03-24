The women’s tennis team was back in action Tuesday, looking to avenge their only loss against Southern Methodist University.

The team (11-2, 4-0) was coming off a four-match winning streak after beating Arkansas State 7-0 on Saturday and looked to keep that streak alive.

UTA 0, SMU 4

Coming into the match, UTA seemed set to continue its winning streak and avenge its only loss of the season against a tough Southern Methodist University team. That was not the case as the Mavericks were swept 4-0 on Tuesday.

In doubles, the Mavericks fell behind 2-1 as they battled it out against an aggressive Southern Methodist University.

In the third doubles position, junior doubles teammates Carla Pons and Almudena Boza lost their first ever doubles match 6-0 after winning seven doubles together consecutively.

In the second doubles position, junior captain Momoka Horiguchi and freshman Bruna Casasampere took down Southern Methodist University 6-1 to even the score up 1-1.

In the number one doubles junior Nanaka Takeuchi and sophomore Liz Chileno fought back after being down 4-3. It was not enough, however, as Southern Methodist University won 7-5, taking the final doubles point.

Going into singles, Southern Methodist University did not hold back as they swept UTA 3-0.

Boza was the first Maverick to fall in the number five position, losing 6-1, 6-2. Casasampere then fell in the number six position, losing 6-1, 6-2.

To end the day, Chileno lost in the number two position 6-4, 6-2. After a hard fought battle, Southern Methodist University took the final point for a clean sweep over the Mavericks.

The women’s tennis team will be on the road and back in action at 1 p.m. Thursday as they are set to face Rice University in Houston, Texas.

@ed_t0var

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu