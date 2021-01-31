UTA women’s tennis earns second home victory in opening weekend

A day after the Mavericks won their season-opening match over the University of Texas Permian Basin 7-0, the team did not continue its trend of sweeping but continued to win.

The women’s tennis team (2-0) defeated the University of Central Oklahoma 5-2 Sunday at the UTA Tennis Center.

“I think it was an excellent job by everybody, especially after losing the first point, you know, losing the doubles point,” head coach Diego Benitez said. “This team played really well, and they caught us a little bit off-guard, then I was really proud of the way they bounced back in singles, and they just refused to lose.”

Junior Lucia Natal and freshman Polina Akimova lost their doubles match 6-0 but bounced back winning both of their singles matches. Natal won her singles match 2-0 with scores of 7-5 in the first set and 6-3 in the second, while Akimova went 2-0 winning the first set 6-3 and the second set 6-1.

“It was a great fight first set, it was very tight the whole match,” Natal said. “But I think I play better in the tough moments, playing more aggressive.”

Junior Momoka Horiguchi ended the singles matches in a nail-biter, winning 2-1.

“Today I had a really good match of singles, and then it was very tight,” Horiguchi said. “All of my teammates were cheering big time, and it was really, really fun to play, and then at the end I won, and then I’m really glad I played really good.”

She was able to win her first singles set 6-4 but lost her second set 3-6 bringing it down to a decisive third set. She was able to win the final set 7-6 to finish off the match.

“Even though I lost in second set, I believe that I can come back in the third set.” Horiguchi said.

Benitez praised his team for its ability to compete on back-to-back days and for the stamina the team had. He said he enjoyed seeing his team being able to bounce back.

“Conditioning is a big part of our training, so we put a lot of effort in that to make sure we hit the weights and to make sure that the girls can be in the best shape that they can,” Benitez said.

The women’s tennis team will be staying home to face Tarleton State University and Cameron University starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the UTA Tennis Center.

@ed_t0var

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu